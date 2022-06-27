A man sadly lost his wife recently and took to social media to celebrate her life and the love they shared

Twitter user @4Mthizi thanked his late wife for 13 amazing years of marriage and for blessing him with children

Mzansi citizens showed the man love, letting him know that he is going to be alright in time and his kids are lucky to have him

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Losing anyone close to you is tough, but losing your person… no words could ever describe that. A man recently lost his wife of 13 years and he took to social media to thank her for everything. The post had people shedding tears.

Twitter user @4Mthizi will never forget the amazing years he got to spend with his beautiful wife. Image: Twitter / @4Mthizi

Source: Twitter

Grief is a rollercoaster. One day you are grateful for the time you had with the person you lost, and the next you are angry over the time that has been stolen.

Twitter user @4Mthizi lost his wife on 21 June 2022 and he is feeling a little lost. While they shared 13 amazing years and have beautiful children to show as a reflection of their love, he’s lost his best friend, his right-hand woman, and nothing can replace that.

He bravely shared a gorgeous picture of his late wife and thanked her for everything.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Lost my wife on Tuesday, thanks for the 13 years I shared with you my angel. Going to take care of our kids. Rest baby gal, till we meet again.”

The people of Mzansi extend their love and support in this tough time

Many hearts broke a little when reading this post. A few know the feeling and took to the comment section to let our guy know that it does get easier even though it seems at times like it never will. The love and support shown is heart-warming.

Take a look:

@MunyaMbizi said:

“My brother has been raising his kids ever since their mum passed on 15 years ago. And they have turned out to be the most beautiful and well-groomed kids one can ever ask for. Dads can be great "mothers" too.”

@letoyamakhene said:

“My deepest condolences to you and your family☹️”

@pthlela said:

“Condolences to you and the kids and entire family …may you be comforted by the love and memories shared ”

@glen_too said:

@DanielRegha said:

Hearts break as man shares touching anniversary post about late wife

In related news, Briefly News reported that losing a partner can be very difficult. A heartbroken South African man with the Twitter handle @xhanti_m recently took to Twitter to celebrate what would have been his 10-year anniversary.

"Today would have been our 10th year anniversary," he captioned the touching Twitter post.

Soon moved South African Twitter users took to the comment section to sympathise with him. Each of them shared kind words and messages of support.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News