One Mzansi man is not about to fall into the trap of parenthood, he is good with his spare change and freedom

TikTok user @robkieser rubbed his fake tears away with money, making it clear that being childless is not an issue

Fellow freedom fighters backed their leader up in the comment section, reassuring themselves that they’ve made the right choice

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Parenting is not for everyone. Some people prefer a clean home, freedom, a full night of sleep and their money to themselves, LOL. One man made his stand clear in a hilarious clip that has gone viral.

TikTok user @robkieser is not about to trade his freedom for a bundle of joy and Mzansi finds it hilarious. Image: TikTok / @robkieser

Source: UGC

Children are undoubtedly the greatest blessing of life, however, they come with a lot of sacrifices that are not for the fainthearted. Our guy is having none of it and is not about to risk his freedom.

TikTok user @robkieser is tired of people telling him that he needs to have children, so he made a video explaining exactly why he feels being childless is the better move. Man likes his money and he ain’t about to share it.

“Guess I’ll just have to lavishly spoil myself to feel better. #selfcare #havingkids #nothavingkids #humor #comedy #fyp”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The people of Mzansi have a good laugh at the accuracy of this clip

While some know the joys of having kids, they can’t fault the man for the fact that they take all of your money, LOL. People had a good laugh in the comment section.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@BollaDolla is right there with him:

“Yep, when they tell me I should have kids, I tell them to pay for raising the kids, they don't like that answer.”

@Atish is not about to fall for that trap:

“Same thing I tell my friends when they ask me, people underestimate FREEDOM.”

@John.... is good with one:

“I have one kid... thank you very much... no more for me and my wife.”

@Jacinta Haskin had jokes:

“As a parent, I don't recommend.”

Selfless woman offers to be surrogate mom for childless family

In other news, Briefly News reported that a 29-year-old lady offered to become a surrogate mother for a family that has not been blessed with a kid and is still struggling to get the fruit of the womb.

The soft-spoken Irene Mugo said that she desires to make a family struggling to have babies happy.

"I am a mom of two kids. I just desire to help a family with fertility issues to be happy and have a complete family as they desire," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News