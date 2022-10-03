A police officer is facing disciplinary action after pitching up to work drunk and later invading a soccer game

In a video posted on social media, the police officer can be seen entertaining a crowd of soccer fans

Some South Africans are defending the police officer and say that he should not be fired for his actions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng police officer who had too much fun on duty will face disciplinary action.

A police officer is in a lot of trouble after showing up to work drunk. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The police officer was caught on camera at an Orlando Pirates soccer match in Soweto when he jumped onto the pitch and started dancing and railing up the crowd for cheers.

Crime watch activist Yusuf Abramjee stated that the cop arrived at work drunk and was asked to go home; however, instead of obeying the command, he decided to attend the soccer match.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Provincial police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the police officer is a constable part of the police Rapid Railway Unit. Mathe confirmed that the cop was disarmed and sent home but somehow managed to enter the stadium.

Mathe added that the police officer's conduct was unbecoming and would be taken seriously.

South Africans react

@tshepo_maphepha said:

"Sending a drunk policeman home is the first mistake the police station made. He was supposed to be arrested and released when he was sober. Drunk police personnel cause a lot of damage with their service pistols out there "

@Diaryofazulugal said:

"We glorify stupid things. Now he will lose his job, and for what? All these school kids dancing in school, and we praise it. Yes, kids must have fun, but there has to be a time and place."

@Lesibalangall said:

"SA, wrong is wrong. He reported for duty whilst drunk. He must be corrected. Do not promote wayward behaviour."

@Sduduzo_S1 said:

"This can’t be alcohol alone. At what stage would an elderly person do such and destroy his own career?"

@Kmt_kaDube said:

"A drunk employee must be taken home, not told to go home (on his or her own). One reason (for doing so) is to avoid this. There are other good reasons for doing so. The ball doesn't end there, however. Disciplinary action should follow, and sometimes some counselling too."

@Itumele61077233 said:

"Was the Constable disarmed, if it's true that he was under the influence, then he was a danger to himself and the masses at the stadium??"

Durban cop who allegedly fatally shot boyfriend after finding receipts for condoms appears in court

Briefly News previously reported that a KwaZulu-Natal police officer appeared in a Durban court on Tuesday, 21 September, to face a murder charge after she allegedly gunned her boyfriend down.

The fatal shooting took place on Sunday, 18 September, in Woodlands. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said that the police officer allegedly argued with her boyfriend after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers.

Suping added that the confrontation escalated and led to the fatal shooting of the victim. The officer used her service pistol in the commission of the crime, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News