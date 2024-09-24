A gentleman who works as a firefighter could not help but dance to the barcadi vibey song

The gent could not dance to save his life but one could tell that he loves music and positive vibes

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the gentleman entertaining

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A firefighter danced to upbeat music at work. Images: @adivhaho1962/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A video of a firefighter dancing to the nines has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens entertained.

In the clip uploaded by @adivhaho1962, a barcadi song is playing while the firefighters are chilling outside. One man could not help, but dance to the upbeat music.

His mates who were shy did not join the bubbly man but it was evident that they adored his high energy. One mate, however, did hype him up. The gent shook his body to the song. You could tell that he is no dancer but a lover of music and good vibes.

A firefighter showed off moves

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens love the man's vibes

The video raked over 720k views, with many online users loving the man's high energy.

@dr. ❁thadi❁ expressed:

"We actually have firefighters in South Africa😭😭😭."

@Itumeleng said:

"Firefighters are the only people who enjoy being at work 😂😂😂😂."

@Ntandane cheered:

"Dlala Van der Schyff 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽."

@Oratile Simango joked:

"The only government employees who don't want cooldrink."

@khilelo Rampedi adored:

"So sweet."

@ tash was entertained:

"What I like about firefighters they always make moves 😂😂😂😍."

@nombulelolekgari8 loved:

"Firefighters are 🥰 also human beings they should enjoy life 😁we see dead bodies and saving lives isn't an easy thing."

@queensono8 could relate:

"This is like me every time I try to dance."

@MissKay commented:

"There’s never a dull moment is Mzansi🫶🏽🇿🇦."

@Kelaetswe Mokoka said:

"❤Happiness is a choice. 😍"

@Nkunzemnyama wrote:

"No DNA just RSA🇿🇦."

Man shows off creativity with Amapiano ballet

In another story, Briefly News reported about a proud dancer who created the first Amapiano ballet.

@bhumehldiaries shared a snippet of ballet dancers doing their amazing dance at Joburg Theatre. The ballerinas didn't do what one would expect from normal ballerinas, to put it loosely. The dancer incorporated infamous Amapiano dances in their choreo. The audience can be heard in the video, expressing their amazement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News