Steve Hofmeyr recently took to social media to celebrate International Mother Tongue Day on 21 February

The Afrikaner musician used his music to advocate for the Afrikaans community following accusations that the South African government promoted racial discrimination against them

Steve Hofmeyr made a statement dedicated to Afrikaners as well as others outside of the community

Steve Hofmeyr released a song to celebrate the Afrikaner community. The musician claimed he was referencing Afrikaans heritage with a song titled Oranje.

Steve Hofmeyr's latest 'Oranje' song is dedicated to Afrikaners. Image: Steve.Hofmeyr

Source: Facebook

The song by Steve Hofmeyr references the colour orange, which is associated with the Solidarity Trade Union and Solidarity Movement which founded AfriForum. Steve Hofmeyr's song comes after recent havoc over Trump's executive order to protect Afrikaner farmers.

Steve Hofmeyr sends message on behalf of Afrikaners

Musician Steve released a song titled Oranje. In a post on social media, Steve said that the song represented their Afrikaans community and he wants the world to know that they are a "small void minority whose blood is orange". In the Facebook post, he included a message for people who do not speak Afrikaans saying:

"Learn from us. And if you will, envy our fearlessness, our humanity."

Steve Hofmeyr's clash with Multichoice

Briefly News reported that in 2019, Steve Hofmeyr released a song titled Die Land which was nominated for a Ghoema Music Award. The song's nomination sparked controversy after Multichoice threatened to withdraw its sponsorship music awards if the song was not removed from the nomination list. Multichoice made the decision based on allegations that Steve made racist remarks on X, then Twitter, when he wrote:

"Sorry to offend but in my books, Blacks were the architects of Apartheid. Go figure."

Multichoice's move against Steve affected his career since DStv was one of the biggest outlets broadcasting his music. DStv was also involved in his TV hosting career as well as his talk show that played on kykNet.

Steve Hofmeyr's career took a turn after he clashed with Multichoice over racial remarks. Image: Steve.Hofmeyr

Source: Facebook

SA responds to Steve Hofmeyr'sOranje

Online users shared their thoughts on Steve's song and statement. Some people were curious and asked him questions which he responded to on X. Read the varying comments about the new Steve Hofmeyr song below:

@FredAngasisye commented:

"What’s unique about being an acute minority? lol."

Steve Hofmeyr replied:

"We are stateless."

@Lebo_PulumoM remarked:

"If your only ‘sin’ was being a minority, history would look very different. The real issue isn’t numbers, it’s the legacy of oppression and entitlement. Instead of playing victim, try accountability Boer"

@TkManyane commented:

"If I had time, I was gonna list all your sins. 😂"

@Ngoasheng247 said:

"This song would bang even more with Amapiano beats. Please consider."

Others were delighted by the Oranje song:

@redkraa said:

"Steve, we are eternally grateful to you. Just when it feels like we have no more hope going forward, you come up with a song like this that makes our Patriotic hearts burn brightly again. Thank you!! 🔥🧡"

@Nicoopdiepad commented:

"Thank you, Steve. @MYANC. @CyrilRamaphosa, we're going to leave you guys behind. You betrayed us."

@SunilOsman cheered:

"An amazing song. A statement. The lyrics provoke emotion. And only a few will be open minded enough to appreciate this! Well done man. Oh, the cinematography is fabulous! One day we must do summin😉"

SA laughs at Afrikaner man confused by friend's farewell words

Briefly News reported that Mzansi had a field day after an Afrikaans man was confused by his friend's goodbye message after explaining that Donald Trump offered his people to go to the US as refugees. South Africans saw the opportunity to dish out jokes about how AfriForum set the poor man up.

TikToker and comedian @juliusloots shared the clip with his followers who were quick to poke fun at the situation. The Afrikaner had a constant look of puzzlement even after his friend explained why he was saying goodbye to him.

President Donald Trump has sparked a lot of controversy in South Africa alongside Elon Musk, after suggesting that a white genocide was happening among white South Africans. The US leader then offered Afrikaans people the opportunity to be refugees, which AfriForum refused.

