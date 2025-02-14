Global site navigation

“Afriforum Set Them Up”: Afrikaner Man Confused by Friend’s Farewell Words, SA Left in Tears
People

“Afriforum Set Them Up”: Afrikaner Man Confused by Friend’s Farewell Words, SA Left in Tears

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • South Africans were left wheezing after a man shared some farewell words with his Afrikaans friend who was confused by them
  • The friend mentioned how Donald Trump offered refugee status to his people but didn't realise that was the case
  • Mzansi brought out their best jokes for the occasion with many saying that Afriforum set the poor man up

CHECK OUT: No degree? No problem. Learn the skills to succeed in digital marketing!

A confused Afrikaans gent had South Africans cracking up.
A confused Afrikaans man left Mzansi in stitches after his friend gave him a farewell message. Images: Andersen Ross Photography Inc/ Getty Images, juliusloots/ TikTok
Source: TikTok

Mzansi had a field day after an Afrikaans man was confused by his friend's goodbye message after explaining that Donald Trump offered his people to go to the US as refugees. South Africans saw the opportunity to dish out jokes about how Afriforum set the poor man up.

Tongue-in-cheek vibes

TikToker and comedian juliusloots shared the clip with his followers who were quick to poke fun at the situation. The Afrikaner had a constant look of puzzlement even after his friend explained why he was saying goodbye to him.

Read also

"I am not going anywhere": SA woman speaks Khelobedu and Tsonga to reject US resettlement offer

See the funny clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Trouble in the states

President Donald Trump has sparked a lot of controversy in South Africa alongside Elon Musk, after suggesting that a white genocide was happening among white South Africans. The US leader then offered Afrikaans people the opportunity to be refugees, which Afriforum refused.

Donald Trump has been causing a stir globally.
President Donald Trump has been causing a lot of news in many countries. Image: Andrew Harnik/ Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Mzansi took the time to crack jokes about the controversies that have been happening regarding US foreign relations.

Read the comments below:

@🇦🇴UncleP87🇿🇦 said:

"Bro is like why🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 They're clueless, Afriforum set them up😭😭"

@SponkiLove🇿🇦 mentioned:

"He is not aware what's going on in South Africa 😅I hear he does not know what Afriforum is🤣"

@Goddess commented:

"He's so lost😭😭😭 clearly he's not part of Afriforum."

@annikie_boreni1 stated:

"Afriforum is busy typing and deleting 😂😭"

@BenMorgan🇿🇦 posted:

'"Terrible things are happening in South Africa”. 😂😂😂😂😂😂'

@Mimisugar shared:

"How does my guy not know he's being held hostage😭😭😭🙏🏽🕯"

Read also

"Not allowed to play amapiano": Friend's music taste put on blast, Mzansi digs Afrikaans Jam

@MpiloMthethwa said:

"He’s being treated so badly he’s not even allowed to watch TV."

More Donald Trump stories from Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Siphesihle Z Luthango avatar

Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: