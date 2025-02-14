South Africans were left wheezing after a man shared some farewell words with his Afrikaans friend who was confused by them

The friend mentioned how Donald Trump offered refugee status to his people but didn't realise that was the case

Mzansi brought out their best jokes for the occasion with many saying that Afriforum set the poor man up

A confused Afrikaans man left Mzansi in stitches after his friend gave him a farewell message. Images: Andersen Ross Photography Inc/ Getty Images, juliusloots/ TikTok

Mzansi had a field day after an Afrikaans man was confused by his friend's goodbye message after explaining that Donald Trump offered his people to go to the US as refugees. South Africans saw the opportunity to dish out jokes about how Afriforum set the poor man up.

Tongue-in-cheek vibes

TikToker and comedian juliusloots shared the clip with his followers who were quick to poke fun at the situation. The Afrikaner had a constant look of puzzlement even after his friend explained why he was saying goodbye to him.

See the funny clip below:

Trouble in the states

President Donald Trump has sparked a lot of controversy in South Africa alongside Elon Musk, after suggesting that a white genocide was happening among white South Africans. The US leader then offered Afrikaans people the opportunity to be refugees, which Afriforum refused.

President Donald Trump has been causing a lot of news in many countries. Image: Andrew Harnik/ Getty Images

Mzansi took the time to crack jokes about the controversies that have been happening regarding US foreign relations.

Read the comments below:

@🇦🇴UncleP87🇿🇦 said:

"Bro is like why🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 They're clueless, Afriforum set them up😭😭"

@SponkiLove🇿🇦 mentioned:

"He is not aware what's going on in South Africa 😅I hear he does not know what Afriforum is🤣"

@Goddess commented:

"He's so lost😭😭😭 clearly he's not part of Afriforum."

@annikie_boreni1 stated:

"Afriforum is busy typing and deleting 😂😭"

@BenMorgan🇿🇦 posted:

'"Terrible things are happening in South Africa”. 😂😂😂😂😂😂'

@Mimisugar shared:

"How does my guy not know he's being held hostage😭😭😭🙏🏽🕯"

@MpiloMthethwa said:

"He’s being treated so badly he’s not even allowed to watch TV."

