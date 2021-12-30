2022 New Year resolution worksheet that will help you keep your resolutions

The new year is hours away. Have you planned how you are going to live your 2022? If you are yet to plan, this article will help you manoeuvre how you want your 2022 to pan out. Remember, failing to plan is planning to fail. A New Year resolution worksheet is the anchor for a successful 2022.

Setting new goals at the beginning of the year is the norm. However, very few people stay committed to the course, let alone take stock of the goals at the end of the year. This makes it impossible to be fully productive. A New Year resolution worksheet might be the new addition to make you more productive throughout 2022.

New years resolution writing

Before we talk about worksheets, it is paramount to understand why we need them. One of the most reasons people fail to achieve their goals and stick to them is that they cannot track their progress throughout their days. Not keeping track of the progress gradually leads to a loss of interest and motivation.

Therefore, if you do not want to leave things to chance, a New Year resolution worksheet might be a game-changer. A worksheet constantly reminds you of the resolutions and helps you connect with the things you want to achieve.

How do you write a New Year's resolution?

Do not fret if you are unsure where to start with setting goals and resolutions for 2022. Read on for details on how to go about it. You will be surprised by how important it is to have them.

A New Year's Resolution is a list of goals you would like to accomplish in the upcoming year. It is a tradition most people use to set out the goals they wish to accomplish in the course of 2022 It also focuses on self-improvement.

How do you set realistic New Year's goals? Sometimes figuring out what to write on your list can be overwhelming. However, these five tips will guide you to coming up with the perfect New Year's resolutions:

1. Self-improvement

It is prudent to set goals that will propel you to be a better person. It could be centred on learning a new skill, being healthier, learning more habits or a new language. These goals are centred on yourself and not the people around you.

2. Write in future tenses

Write the resolutions in future tenses. It helps you register that these are items you need to attend to.

3. Set a timeframe and be specific

Setting a timeframe for your goals helps you accomplish them within a certain period. However, it is easier to do so if you set specific goals. For instance, if you intend to be healthier, a specific goal like "working out thrice a week" is better than "being healthier".

4. Keep it short and realistic

It is better to have realistic goals you know you can accomplish than to have ambiguous goals you might never reach. Realistic goals are better at motivating you to keep pushing.

5. Get out of your comfort zone and have fun!

What are good goals for the new year? New Year's resolutions are about pushing beyond your limits and trying out new things. Do not feel pressured if you do not accomplish all the goals.

New Year's resolutions worksheet

Now that you know how to set realistic New Year's goals and resolutions, you should understand why you need a worksheet. A worksheet helps you track them. It also enables you to break down the resolutions into a shorter timeframe. Doing so makes it easier to track whether you are on the right path when focusing on the goals.

If you are looking for a New Year resolution worksheet for adults, you could access copies online.

New Year goal template

Apart from worksheets, templates are great at helping you be in check with how far you have come. Templates are also ideal for keeping you motivated while pursuing your goal. Templates are available online. The best part is that they are customizable. So, if you wish to include additional details to suit a new year resolution template for students, you could do so using canva.com.

These conclusive details about the 2022 New Year resolution worksheet explain how significant it is to have one. As we transition into 2022, you might want to consider using them to track your progress and how you pursue your goals throughout the year.

