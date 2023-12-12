55 Fun Christmas bucket list ideas: For family, friends, couples

The festive season is off to an exciting start. If you are looking for exciting activities with your friends, family members and partners, go through the options in this list. It is the perfect way to curate your fun Christmas bucket list ideas this year.

Christmas tree bauble hanging on a branch of a Christmas tree. Photo: Horst Galuschka

Source: Getty Images

Ticking off items on your Christmas bucket list is a genius way of heightening your festive experience. It is also the motivation needed to explore new activities and create new traditions.

How do you make a Christmas bucket list?

Create a bucket list by listing the activities you wish to engage in during the festive season. You can also challenge yourself to engage in activities out of your comfort zone. So, what is on your December bucket list?

Fun Christmas bucket list ideas for family

The festive season is a perfect opportunity to spend more time with your family. Even though there are many traditions for the festive season, engaging in those encouraging you to bond is the perfect way to create memories with your loved ones. These are some of the options you could add to your bucket list:

1. Christmas movie night

The festive season is the perfect time to bond with your loved ones over a movie. Luckily, movie streaming sites like Netflix and Showmax have many Christmas bucket list movies for different age groups. So, make some popcorn and get everyone snuggled up for a movie night this festive season.

2. Drink hot chocolate by a fireplace

There is something special about sipping hot chocolate on a cold December evening. You do not need a real fireplace; light candles and set the mood. Remember to add marshmallows to the hot chocolate, especially for the kids.

3. Make a gingerbread house

Are you looking for fun Christmas bucket list ideas for kids? How about trying out the old tradition of making gingerbread houses? You do not have to make the cookies from scratch; you can buy ready-made pieces and decorations and engage your little ones in assembling and decorating them.

A child making a gingerbread house. Photo: Stefania Pelfini, La Waziya Photography

Source: Getty Images

4. Build a snowman

Another fun activity you can do to keep the kids engaged is through building a snowman. It is also a fun activity for adults to engage in.

5. Do elf on the shelf

Another old tradition to consider adding to your fun Christmas bucket list ideas for the family is elf on the shelf. Engage your little ones by hiding the elf every night and have them look for it every morning.

6. Write a Christmas wishlist

Engage your little ones in writing their Christmas wishlists. This is the perfect time to grasp what they want as Christmas gifts.

7. Read 'twas the night before Christmas on Christmas Eve

Are you looking for ways to cement the Christmas tradition and pass it on to several generations? Read your little ones a Christmas book to remind them of the origin and significance of Christmas traditions. It is also the perfect opportunity to add magic to the festive season.

8. Decorate the tree

Engage the whole family in decorating the tree. Allow them to contribute to the tree's overall look.

A grandpa spends time with his grandchildren and prepares for the holidays by putting up the Christmas tree. Photo: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

9. Make Christmas tree decorations

Are you looking for ways to blend creativity during this festive season? Instead of relying on store-bought Christmas decorations and ornaments, make some from scratch. For instance, you can make snowflakes from paper or use pine cones from forest walks to decorate the tree.

10. Sing carols

Christmas carols have an effortless of setting the mood and would easily pass as the most fun item on the Christmas bucket list for toddlers. Engage the rest of the family in singing carols wherever and whenever.

11. Donate a toy to charity

Sharing is a significant life skill that should be fostered during the festive season. Encourage the little ones to donate their toys to charity to create room for new ones and encourage generosity.

12. Leave milk and cookies for Father Christmas

Encourage the little ones to hang their stockings up and prepare for bed. As they do so, leave some cookies and milk for Santa to heighten their anticipation for Christmas Day. It is also a fantastic way of teaching them kindness.

13. Hang stockings by the fireplace

Encourage the little ones to participate in old Christmas traditions like hanging stockings by the fireplace. If you do not have a fireplace, you can have them hooked on one of the walls in the house.

55 Fun Christmas tree and stocking near a fireplace. Photo: Tom Merton

Source: Getty Images

14. Volunteer

Encourage the rest of the family to participate in acts of kindness throughout the festive season. One entails volunteering and helping those in need, for instance, helping in a nursing home.

15. Have a Christmas photoshoot

Create memories every year by planning a photoshoot for the rest of the family. You can go the extra mile to have different themes for the occasion and have the photos collected in a photo book.

16. Snowball fight

A snowball fight is another bucket list item that engages the rest of the family. It is the perfect opportunity for everyone to showcase their competitiveness while having a good time.

Young people on a winter holiday in a snowfight, having fun in the snow. Photo: Henrik Sorensen

Source: Getty Images

17. A letter from Santa for the kids

Engage the kids in custom-making their letters to Santa. It is the perfect opportunity to explore their creativity by choosing different designs and templates.

18. Make Christmas slime

Making slime is another hands-on and fun item on the Christmas bucket list for families. Explore different slime recipes and have the slime in different colours and fragrances.

19. Make a wreath

Did you know you can custom-make a wreath? This is the perfect opportunity to engage the kids and test their creativity.

Man decorating Christmas wreath on wooden table. Photo: retales botijero

Source: Getty Images

20. Drive around to see Christmas lights

Another bucket list item for families is driving around to see Christmas decorations and lights at night. Make a game out of the experience by competing on the number of decorations everyone will spot.

Christmas bucket list with friends

Engage in the following activities if you wish to create memorable experiences with your friends:

1. Go to a carol service

Meet with your friends and loved ones for a carol service at your local chapel or cathedral and soak up the festive mood. If you are a talented singer, join the church choir this season.

2. Visit the local Santa grotto

A visit to see Santa is an exciting activity that not only kids but adults also enjoy. Plan a date and take photos to keep the memory. Santa's grottos are usually set up at malls, shopping centres and recreational centres. Some towns have them in their City Halls.

3. Visit a Christmas market

Do you enjoy road trips with good Christmas music? How about planning an out-of-town experience at your favourite Christmas market?

4. Attend a lights switch event

Christmas lights switch events are free to attend and often have a lovely festive atmosphere. Therefore, consider attending this event if you want a fun yet chilled experience during the festive season.

Sisters taking a selfie in front of a Christmas tree. Photo: Guido Miet

Source: Getty Images

5. Indulge in mulled wine

Do you love the smell that mulled wine leaves in your home? How about meeting for a glass or two as one of the fun Christmas bucket list ideas for adults?

6. Christmas-themed nails done

Are you the kind that does not mind having matching nail designs? If so, plan a date with your friends and family members and get matching nails done.

7. Go ice skating

Ice skating is another fun activity to add to your Christmas bucket list for adults, especially if you love adrenaline-spiking activities. It is also the perfect winter sport.

8. Go skiing

It does not matter whether you know how to or enjoy skiing, skiing in winter is the perfect fun Christmas bucket list activity. Enjoy the thrill of whizzing down the snowy slopes with snowflakes in your hair and a good laugh.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus hit the slopes of the Sunday River on 10 December 2023. Photo by Anibal Martel

Source: Getty Images

9. Go for a Christmas meal at your favourite restaurant

Another chilled yet effortless activity you can engage in is meeting for a meal at your favourite restaurant. The best part is that most restaurants have Christmas menus; you can plan a Christmas dinner there and create the most beautiful memories.

10. Donate to a food bank

Soak in the joys of giving by engaging in charity drives. Organise an event to mobilise funds and donate them to a food bank. You can easily make this part of your friendship tradition during Christmas.

11. Do a Secret Santa

In the spirit of giving, embrace the magic of giving by doing a Secret Santa. The best part is making it part of your Christmas tradition and a bucket list item.

12. Play a board game

The festive season sets the mood for people to spend time with their loved ones. What better way to spend a cold winter evening with friends than playing board games?

13. Try a new recipe

If your friendship is centred around good food, the festive season is the perfect time to try a new recipe. It is the ideal chance to pick a random recipe from a Christmas cookbook.

14. Learn a new skill to make some gifts

Take an online class to learn a skill that will enable you to create gifts for your loved ones. If you have always wanted to learn how to crotchet, paint, cook or do woodwork, this is the perfect season to learn.

Christmas frame with mistletoe branches and fir tree, Christmas ornaments made in crochet. Photo: Rosa María Fernández Rz

Source: Getty Images

15. Go window shopping

Window shopping is another way of spending quality time together. Meet at a mall and check out the fantastic displays of the year.

16. Connect with an out-of-town friend

Travel out of town to visit an old friend you have not connected with as much during the year. You can make this your Christmas tradition.

17. Make homemade hot cocoa

Invite your loved ones for a cup of homemade cocoa. Add a little twist to your drink by making it from scratch and tweaking the recipe to your liking. This is your chance to try out new recipes.

Christmas bucket list for couples

If you wish to bond better with your partner this festive season, consider trying out these bucket list items. They are the perfect way to curate your Christmas traditions and create new memories.

1. Start a new tradition

Ever wondered how to make Christmas more special? Since you might have differing traditions around Christmas, you and your lover can make the festive season memorable by curating new traditions. You can also create new traditions for generations to come.

Christmas lights in boxes on the floor. Photo: Ryan McVay

Source: Getty Images

2. Create a Christmas music playlist

Music has a unique way of storing memories. Therefore, depending on your preference, curate a customised Christmas music playlist to listen to with your lover.

3. Kiss under the mistletoe

Kissing under the mistletoe is an old Christmas tradition that lovers engage in. Make it an annual tradition.

4. Christmas movie night

Set the mood for a movie night during the festive season. Light the fire and get the cosiest blankets for the occasion.

5. Christmas pyjamas

Get matching Christmas pyjamas every year. Depending on your preferred theme, you can explore the different prints and colours available.

A young couple celebrating Christmas at home while exchanging presents and dancing out of happiness. Photo: svetikd

Source: Getty Images

6. Christmas dinner

Plan a special Christmas dinner during the festive season. If you are not good at cooking, consider going out to your favourite restaurant.

7. Go sledging

If you are lucky to experience snow, consider going sledging with your lover. It is the perfect activity to explore since it tests your limits and competitiveness.

8. Go to midnight mass

If you and your lover are intentional about your spiritual growth, add going to the Christmas Eve midnight mass to your bucket list. If you have never done so, consider it this year.

9. Go to the theatre

If you love performances, plan a date at a theatre. Luckily, most theatres have Christmas-themed plays and shows you can binge on.

The NC State Wolfpack dance team performs during the game against the Liberty Lady Flames at Reynolds Coliseum on 10 December 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. NC State won 80-67. Photo by Lance King

Source: Getty Images

10. Christmas-themed jigsaw

Do you enjoy games and would love to engage in an activity that will keep your mind engaged? Setting up a jigsaw puzzle is the perfect bonding activity for the cold winter evenings.

11. Indulge in some fizz on Christmas morning

If you enjoy fizzy drinks, sipping on your best Prosecco or champagne should be the ideal activity to indulge in on Christmas morning. You do not do this every year, so treating yourself and your loved one will do you no harm.

12. A Christmas run

Do you enjoy running? How about you and your partner dressing up as Santa and doing a run in the neighbourhood?

13. Eat chocolates for breakfast

Do you love chocolates? If so, how about indulging in some for breakfast? It is only one day; it should be allowed.

14. Go for a walk in the snow

Grab your cosiest blankets and a cup of hot chocolate, and walk in the snow. It is the perfect way to unwind while catching up with your partner.

15. Open an advent calendar

Get a couple's advent calendar and set a specific time to open it with your partner. Make this your tradition.

An advent calendar. Photo: Dion Smith

Source: Getty Images

16. Christmas colouring

Besides board games, colouring is another close activity with your partner during the cold winter evenings. Explore your artistic side by digging out your coloured pencils.

17. Have a gift-wrapping party

Another fun activity to engage in with your partner is gift wrapping. Turn the mundane task into a fun activity. It is also your cue to consider getting your loved ones gifts.

Christmas tree bauble hanging on a branch of a fir tree, Christmas tree Photo: Horst Galuschka

Source: Getty Images

18. Go Christmas camping

Do you love adventure? How about considering camping as one of the fun bucket list activities during this season? You can get into the festive mood by decorating your campsite with lights.

What do you put on a Christmas bucket list?

You can include adventurous activities like skiing and camping, depending on your preference. You can also engage in lighter activities like baking, making Christmas dinner, watching movies and visiting your loved ones.

How to have more fun at Christmas

Working with a bucket list makes Christmas more fun. Trying out new activities is the perfect way of creating new memories.

What are some fun Christmas traditions?

Fun traditions include building a gingerbread house, decorating a Christmas tree, singing carols and exchanging gifts. You could also meet with your loved ones over Christmas Eve dinner.

As highlighted above, coming up with fun Christmas bucket list ideas is the perfect way of making your festive season memorable. You do not have to stick to the traditional activities; instead, customise them to suit your liking.

READ ALSO: Top 60 funny pronoun jokes: responses to 'what are your pronouns?'

Briefly.co.za published exciting details about the top 60 funny pronoun jokes and responses to the question, what are your pronouns? Besides making communication easier, pronouns can be the perfect icebreaker for conversations. Consider these responses to add a little humour to the conversation.

Conventional gender pronouns can be a little cliche. Moreover, the ever-changing popular culture and the growing queer community have introduced new gender preferences. These pronoun joke responses are best suited to make conversations more interesting.

Source: Briefly News