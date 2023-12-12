55 Fun Christmas bucket list ideas: For family, friends, couples
The festive season is off to an exciting start. If you are looking for exciting activities with your friends, family members and partners, go through the options in this list. It is the perfect way to curate your fun Christmas bucket list ideas this year.
Ticking off items on your Christmas bucket list is a genius way of heightening your festive experience. It is also the motivation needed to explore new activities and create new traditions.
How do you make a Christmas bucket list?
Create a bucket list by listing the activities you wish to engage in during the festive season. You can also challenge yourself to engage in activities out of your comfort zone. So, what is on your December bucket list?
Fun Christmas bucket list ideas for family
The festive season is a perfect opportunity to spend more time with your family. Even though there are many traditions for the festive season, engaging in those encouraging you to bond is the perfect way to create memories with your loved ones. These are some of the options you could add to your bucket list:
1. Christmas movie night
The festive season is the perfect time to bond with your loved ones over a movie. Luckily, movie streaming sites like Netflix and Showmax have many Christmas bucket list movies for different age groups. So, make some popcorn and get everyone snuggled up for a movie night this festive season.
2. Drink hot chocolate by a fireplace
There is something special about sipping hot chocolate on a cold December evening. You do not need a real fireplace; light candles and set the mood. Remember to add marshmallows to the hot chocolate, especially for the kids.
3. Make a gingerbread house
Are you looking for fun Christmas bucket list ideas for kids? How about trying out the old tradition of making gingerbread houses? You do not have to make the cookies from scratch; you can buy ready-made pieces and decorations and engage your little ones in assembling and decorating them.
4. Build a snowman
Another fun activity you can do to keep the kids engaged is through building a snowman. It is also a fun activity for adults to engage in.
5. Do elf on the shelf
Another old tradition to consider adding to your fun Christmas bucket list ideas for the family is elf on the shelf. Engage your little ones by hiding the elf every night and have them look for it every morning.
6. Write a Christmas wishlist
Engage your little ones in writing their Christmas wishlists. This is the perfect time to grasp what they want as Christmas gifts.
7. Read 'twas the night before Christmas on Christmas Eve
Are you looking for ways to cement the Christmas tradition and pass it on to several generations? Read your little ones a Christmas book to remind them of the origin and significance of Christmas traditions. It is also the perfect opportunity to add magic to the festive season.
8. Decorate the tree
Engage the whole family in decorating the tree. Allow them to contribute to the tree's overall look.
9. Make Christmas tree decorations
Are you looking for ways to blend creativity during this festive season? Instead of relying on store-bought Christmas decorations and ornaments, make some from scratch. For instance, you can make snowflakes from paper or use pine cones from forest walks to decorate the tree.
10. Sing carols
Christmas carols have an effortless of setting the mood and would easily pass as the most fun item on the Christmas bucket list for toddlers. Engage the rest of the family in singing carols wherever and whenever.
11. Donate a toy to charity
Sharing is a significant life skill that should be fostered during the festive season. Encourage the little ones to donate their toys to charity to create room for new ones and encourage generosity.
12. Leave milk and cookies for Father Christmas
Encourage the little ones to hang their stockings up and prepare for bed. As they do so, leave some cookies and milk for Santa to heighten their anticipation for Christmas Day. It is also a fantastic way of teaching them kindness.
13. Hang stockings by the fireplace
Encourage the little ones to participate in old Christmas traditions like hanging stockings by the fireplace. If you do not have a fireplace, you can have them hooked on one of the walls in the house.
14. Volunteer
Encourage the rest of the family to participate in acts of kindness throughout the festive season. One entails volunteering and helping those in need, for instance, helping in a nursing home.
15. Have a Christmas photoshoot
Create memories every year by planning a photoshoot for the rest of the family. You can go the extra mile to have different themes for the occasion and have the photos collected in a photo book.
16. Snowball fight
A snowball fight is another bucket list item that engages the rest of the family. It is the perfect opportunity for everyone to showcase their competitiveness while having a good time.
17. A letter from Santa for the kids
Engage the kids in custom-making their letters to Santa. It is the perfect opportunity to explore their creativity by choosing different designs and templates.
18. Make Christmas slime
Making slime is another hands-on and fun item on the Christmas bucket list for families. Explore different slime recipes and have the slime in different colours and fragrances.
19. Make a wreath
Did you know you can custom-make a wreath? This is the perfect opportunity to engage the kids and test their creativity.
20. Drive around to see Christmas lights
Another bucket list item for families is driving around to see Christmas decorations and lights at night. Make a game out of the experience by competing on the number of decorations everyone will spot.
Christmas bucket list with friends
Engage in the following activities if you wish to create memorable experiences with your friends:
1. Go to a carol service
Meet with your friends and loved ones for a carol service at your local chapel or cathedral and soak up the festive mood. If you are a talented singer, join the church choir this season.
2. Visit the local Santa grotto
A visit to see Santa is an exciting activity that not only kids but adults also enjoy. Plan a date and take photos to keep the memory. Santa's grottos are usually set up at malls, shopping centres and recreational centres. Some towns have them in their City Halls.
3. Visit a Christmas market
Do you enjoy road trips with good Christmas music? How about planning an out-of-town experience at your favourite Christmas market?
4. Attend a lights switch event
Christmas lights switch events are free to attend and often have a lovely festive atmosphere. Therefore, consider attending this event if you want a fun yet chilled experience during the festive season.
5. Indulge in mulled wine
Do you love the smell that mulled wine leaves in your home? How about meeting for a glass or two as one of the fun Christmas bucket list ideas for adults?
6. Christmas-themed nails done
Are you the kind that does not mind having matching nail designs? If so, plan a date with your friends and family members and get matching nails done.
7. Go ice skating
Ice skating is another fun activity to add to your Christmas bucket list for adults, especially if you love adrenaline-spiking activities. It is also the perfect winter sport.
8. Go skiing
It does not matter whether you know how to or enjoy skiing, skiing in winter is the perfect fun Christmas bucket list activity. Enjoy the thrill of whizzing down the snowy slopes with snowflakes in your hair and a good laugh.
9. Go for a Christmas meal at your favourite restaurant
Another chilled yet effortless activity you can engage in is meeting for a meal at your favourite restaurant. The best part is that most restaurants have Christmas menus; you can plan a Christmas dinner there and create the most beautiful memories.
10. Donate to a food bank
Soak in the joys of giving by engaging in charity drives. Organise an event to mobilise funds and donate them to a food bank. You can easily make this part of your friendship tradition during Christmas.
11. Do a Secret Santa
In the spirit of giving, embrace the magic of giving by doing a Secret Santa. The best part is making it part of your Christmas tradition and a bucket list item.
12. Play a board game
The festive season sets the mood for people to spend time with their loved ones. What better way to spend a cold winter evening with friends than playing board games?
13. Try a new recipe
If your friendship is centred around good food, the festive season is the perfect time to try a new recipe. It is the ideal chance to pick a random recipe from a Christmas cookbook.
14. Learn a new skill to make some gifts
Take an online class to learn a skill that will enable you to create gifts for your loved ones. If you have always wanted to learn how to crotchet, paint, cook or do woodwork, this is the perfect season to learn.
15. Go window shopping
Window shopping is another way of spending quality time together. Meet at a mall and check out the fantastic displays of the year.
16. Connect with an out-of-town friend
Travel out of town to visit an old friend you have not connected with as much during the year. You can make this your Christmas tradition.
17. Make homemade hot cocoa
Invite your loved ones for a cup of homemade cocoa. Add a little twist to your drink by making it from scratch and tweaking the recipe to your liking. This is your chance to try out new recipes.
Christmas bucket list for couples
If you wish to bond better with your partner this festive season, consider trying out these bucket list items. They are the perfect way to curate your Christmas traditions and create new memories.
1. Start a new tradition
Ever wondered how to make Christmas more special? Since you might have differing traditions around Christmas, you and your lover can make the festive season memorable by curating new traditions. You can also create new traditions for generations to come.
2. Create a Christmas music playlist
Music has a unique way of storing memories. Therefore, depending on your preference, curate a customised Christmas music playlist to listen to with your lover.
3. Kiss under the mistletoe
Kissing under the mistletoe is an old Christmas tradition that lovers engage in. Make it an annual tradition.
4. Christmas movie night
Set the mood for a movie night during the festive season. Light the fire and get the cosiest blankets for the occasion.
5. Christmas pyjamas
Get matching Christmas pyjamas every year. Depending on your preferred theme, you can explore the different prints and colours available.
6. Christmas dinner
Plan a special Christmas dinner during the festive season. If you are not good at cooking, consider going out to your favourite restaurant.
7. Go sledging
If you are lucky to experience snow, consider going sledging with your lover. It is the perfect activity to explore since it tests your limits and competitiveness.
8. Go to midnight mass
If you and your lover are intentional about your spiritual growth, add going to the Christmas Eve midnight mass to your bucket list. If you have never done so, consider it this year.
9. Go to the theatre
If you love performances, plan a date at a theatre. Luckily, most theatres have Christmas-themed plays and shows you can binge on.
10. Christmas-themed jigsaw
Do you enjoy games and would love to engage in an activity that will keep your mind engaged? Setting up a jigsaw puzzle is the perfect bonding activity for the cold winter evenings.
11. Indulge in some fizz on Christmas morning
If you enjoy fizzy drinks, sipping on your best Prosecco or champagne should be the ideal activity to indulge in on Christmas morning. You do not do this every year, so treating yourself and your loved one will do you no harm.
12. A Christmas run
Do you enjoy running? How about you and your partner dressing up as Santa and doing a run in the neighbourhood?
13. Eat chocolates for breakfast
Do you love chocolates? If so, how about indulging in some for breakfast? It is only one day; it should be allowed.
14. Go for a walk in the snow
Grab your cosiest blankets and a cup of hot chocolate, and walk in the snow. It is the perfect way to unwind while catching up with your partner.
15. Open an advent calendar
Get a couple's advent calendar and set a specific time to open it with your partner. Make this your tradition.
16. Christmas colouring
Besides board games, colouring is another close activity with your partner during the cold winter evenings. Explore your artistic side by digging out your coloured pencils.
17. Have a gift-wrapping party
Another fun activity to engage in with your partner is gift wrapping. Turn the mundane task into a fun activity. It is also your cue to consider getting your loved ones gifts.
18. Go Christmas camping
Do you love adventure? How about considering camping as one of the fun bucket list activities during this season? You can get into the festive mood by decorating your campsite with lights.
What do you put on a Christmas bucket list?
You can include adventurous activities like skiing and camping, depending on your preference. You can also engage in lighter activities like baking, making Christmas dinner, watching movies and visiting your loved ones.
How to have more fun at Christmas
Working with a bucket list makes Christmas more fun. Trying out new activities is the perfect way of creating new memories.
What are some fun Christmas traditions?
Fun traditions include building a gingerbread house, decorating a Christmas tree, singing carols and exchanging gifts. You could also meet with your loved ones over Christmas Eve dinner.
As highlighted above, coming up with fun Christmas bucket list ideas is the perfect way of making your festive season memorable. You do not have to stick to the traditional activities; instead, customise them to suit your liking.
