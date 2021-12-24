Top 30 cute matching family Christmas pyjamas you will adore

The holiday season in 2020 was gloomy. However, 2021 seems and feels a lot merrier and brighter. One of the traditions that people have been keen on during the festive season is wearing matching family Christmas pyjamas. If you are a last-minute person and would love to jump onto the bandwagon, this compilation of designs is a great way to start.

How gorgeous would it be for the whole family to don matching PJs as you read together under the Christmas tree? This is a tradition most people are adopting. Fortunately, there are various prints to choose from. This compilation summarizes the best options to consider.

Holiday pyjama sets

What are the best Christmas pyjamas? It does not matter whether you are spending Christmas with family or alone; you can still feel a sense of camaraderie through matching Christmas pyjamas. We have rounded off some of the best designs you could get now or in the years to come.

1. Fair isle matching pyjamas

This thermal reindeer set is a fun pick since it has the appearance of a onesie with the accessibility of a two-piece outfit. The print is available in different sizes, perfect for the whole family.

2. Nordic pyjama Set

The Nordic print on these cute family pyjamas is Christmas-inspired. However, you could wear the set throughout the entire season. They would be perfect for relaxing after a family ski trip or a day of sledging. They are available for kids and adults, so everyone in the family can get in on the fun!

3. Matching gingham pyjamas

The only caveat to Christmas pyjamas is that you will most likely wear them during the festive season only. However, you have to make it count. This plaid set and the long-sleeved red tip is festive and seasonally appropriate. You will be surprised by the number of times you will reach out for them all winter long.

4. Dear Deer matching pyjamas

If you are a sucker for onesies, these dear deer printed onesies could not be better. The colour scheme and prints suit the festive mood. They are available in different sizes, perfect for the annual family Christmas photo.

5. Monogrammed Christmas pyjamas

Monogrammed Christmas are pyjamas perfect, especially if you have embraced a red-themed Christmas. They come in different sizes and can fit young children.

6. Scandicane matching pyjamas

This Scandicane set comes in a jolly set and is soft on the skin. It is crafted in organic cotton, perfect for your family's comfort.

7. Buffalo plaid matching set

You can never have too many plaid-printed outfits and pyjamas, especially during holidays. This family-friendly set is perfect for your family and pets. It is a classic set you would reach out for in the years to come.

8. Gnome sweet gnome

This set is fun and festive and comes in different sizes for the entire family. Its bandana version is perfect for pets and 18-inch dolls. If you love onesies, this is the ideal Christmas pyjamas to get.

9. Monogrammed flannel Christmas set

If you have a set of plaid family holiday PJs and would like a little twist to them, this monogrammed flannel set is the way to go. The colours suit the festive mood, and they are available as a two-piece set or onesie for your young ones.

10. Red and white matching set

This checked Santa-suit piece is perfect for toddlers and kids. It matches a red-themed Christmas.

11. Warner Bros Frosty The Snowman matching set

The snowy themed set screams Christmas in all manner of ways. This festive top and bottom were designed for the whole family, including pets.

12. Team Santa pyjamas

This team Santa set is a unique and great pick if you love plaid pyjama sets. The festive graphics on the long-sleeved top suit the occasion.

13. Red-bear paw themed matching pyjamas

These sets are cosy and comfortable in a unique style. The crewneck shirts are made from breathable cotton, while the relaxed-fit bottoms sport a no-fly string waist. Apart from being cosy sleepwear, they are an excellent selection for family matching Christmas pyjamas during this festive season.

14. Tannenbaum matching family pyjamas

The Tannenbaum matching family pyjamas set is a unique pick, especially if you opt to veer away from the traditional red and green Christmas theme. This cosy set comes in different sizes, ideal for the whole family and pets.

15. Tannenbaum family PJs

What else do you binge on during the festive season apart from Charlie Brown's Christmas movie? How fun would it be to enjoy the movie in Charlie Brown-themed PJs? There is an option for every member of the family.

16. Traditional Christmas pyjamas

This timeless set comes in traditional Christmas colours. It is made out of cosy material, perfect for the winter season.

17. Rudolf the red-nose reindeer themed onesie

These Rudolf the red-nose reindeer themed onesies are cosy and warm enough for the winter season. They come in different sizes, perfect for the whole family.

18. Grinch-themed pyjamas

These matching pyjama sets are the perfect pick if you are going for a Grinch-themed Christmas.

19. Red and white striped PJs

This red and white set is uniquely gorgeous for anyone embracing a red-themed Christmas.

20. Santa-themed pyjamas

This set will have everyone looking festive and jolly. The stretchy knit is comfortable enough for toddlers, adults and pets.

21. Elf-themed pyjamas

This elf-themed set is a unique option that embraces the traditional Christmas. You could opt for this team Santa top instead of the monotonous stripped top.

22. Santa suit printed pyjamas

This Santa suit printed set is lightweight cotton and comes in several sizes. They are slim-fit pyjamas, so consider going up a couple of sizes for a looser fit.

23. Poinsettia patch pyjamas

Choose from several different styles, including animal and solid prints! These cute and casual pyjamas will look great on mum, dad, and kids! These are perfect for lounging around, watching a holiday movie, or for taking the perfect Christmas card photo under your tree!

24. Falala pyjamas

This Falala set is perfect for anyone with a daughter. It comes in a comfortable and warm fit, cosy enough for you to have it on as you binge on Christmas movies. The best part is that it comes in different sizes.

25. Polar bear set

Polar bear PJ's are festive and fun, especially in comfortable knit! These knit separates are perfect for drifting off to sleep with visions of sugar plums on Christmas Eve. Think of how adorable your little ones will look, gathered around the tree in their matching family Christmas pyjamas!

26. Candy cane set

This candy cane themed set perfect and versatile for different Christmas themes.

27. Mud pie night before Christmas set

Nothing beats a comfy onesie during the festive season. This mud pie night before Christmas set is perfect for the family and pets.

28. Burt's bees baby pyjamas

This Burt's bees baby set is perfect for mother and son. The print embraces different colours and is ideal for different Christmas themes.

29. Superman-themed set

If your kids' favourite superhero, these superman themed family Christmas PJs are the way to go. They come in different sizes and are comfy enough to be worn throughout the year.

30. Christmas tree pyjamas

These matching holiday pyjamas are festive and fun and come in sizes to fit all family members. Their bandana version is ideal for pets and dolls.

The best place to buy matching Christmas pyjamas

If you are on the hunt for family matching Christmas PJs, check out online stores like Amazon. However, when doing so, be cautious about the sizes of the sets. It is safer to go for a size higher.

This list of cute matching family Christmas pyjamas provides a wide range of prints, patterns and colours to choose from. If you are considering wearing Christmas pyjamas as a tradition, this list is the perfect guide to building your collection.

