A woman on TikTok was in Gauteng when he saw a group of Sackcloth people. The lady was fascinated and took a video that she shared with followers.

A TikTok video shows a woman's recording of Sackcloth people, and she was curious. Image: TikTok/ @phulusocharmaine / Getty Images / Sunday Times

Source: UGC

Many people wondered why the Sackcloth people were dressed in a specific fabric. There were hundreds of comments from people who had questions about the Rastafarian group.

Women amazed by Sackcloth people

@phulusocharmaine posted a video of a group of people wearing only hessian clothing. In the video, they were wearing a naturally woven material and had freeform locs, which made netizens curious.

What clip below:

SA curious about Sackcloth people

Online users commented on the video speculating about what religion the men and women were. Online users also wondered why they were all matching.

TimesLIVE reports that this is a fraction of Rastafarians. They wear unrefined materials and specialise in medicinal herbs to survive.

SandraPhume said:

"So many of them in Cape Town. They are good herbalist."

user2739309833513 wrote:

"I'm still new in this spiritual awakening things, already my great grandfather told me to get a sack jacket already have it, he shows me herbals."

Macece commented:

"Do they belong to a new religion or njani."

itsBee_anc added:

"They look like models for yeezy."

Maria Groovie commented:

"Ase the khoisan that stays ko union building."

malebza remarked:

"Those people are very powerful when it comes to religion/beliefs."

SA fascinated by different cultures

