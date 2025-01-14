Popular musician Big Zulu trended on social media on Sunday when a photo of him and Azana went viral

Social media users revealed on X that the musician recently got married to the talented singer

The isiZulu musician rubbished reported that he got married by sharing the same photo on his Instagram account

Big Zulu reacts to wedding rumours in viral photo. Images: @bigzulusa

Source: Instagram

Award-winning artist Big Zulu trended on social media this weekend when X users assumed he got married to musician Azana.

The musician reveals that he's collaborated with Azana a few months after collaborating with Sjava and gracing the cover of GQ South Africa with him

The artist also made headlines in 2024 when it was alleged that he cheated on his girlfriend and baby mama, Bulie Nazo, with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

Social media user @ApheleleJody shared a photo of Big Zulu and Azana on Sunday, 12 January with a wedding ring emoji and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Congratulations to Big Zulu and Azana."

South Africans react to viral photo

The fan-favourite musician shared the same photo on his Instagram account on Monday, 13 January, and captioned the post:

"Nkabi nation ngithembe niyaphila. Iyeza ingoma next week 24 January. Icala lothando. Big Zulu+Azana+Malungelo." (Nkabi nation. I hope you’re well. The song is coming next week. The case of love)."

@lele_efkay replied:

"Big Zulu naye, ngathi (it's like) they are celebrating his return from rehab."

@MkSizwe27234 wrote:

"This guy is dirty even when he is clean, money can only do so much."

@BaloyiThab40391 said:

"You don't need to bath when you have money, and you can still get the lady of many men's dreams. Women don't care about a lot of staff. They only care for money."

@Gee_MitcH wrote:

"She’s no longer my crush!"

@cabazela_80 replied:

"That flex sister ambassador right now."

Big Zulu slams the wedding reports. Image: @bigzulusa

Source: Instagram

Azana buys new car

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that singer Azana bought a new car.

The musician celebrated buying a brand-new black Omoda car and closed the year on a high note when she posted a video of her brand-new car on her social media account.

Source: Briefly News