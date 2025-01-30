Bonang Matheba was a sight for sore eyes when she attended the recent Betway SA20 game in Cape Town

The Queen B's rare public appearance stunned many who rarely ever see her out and about in public spaces, let alone a cricket match

Fans sang Bonang's praises and couldn't help but gush at her look and undeniable radiance

Bonang Matheba attended a cricket match in Cape Town. Images: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

You know you're at the right place when Bonang Matheba makes an appearance, and cricket fans were in for a treat!

Bonang Matheba attends cricket match

Bonang Matheba caught many fans and viewers by surprise when she made an appearance at the Betway SA20 game in Cape Town on Wednesday, 29 January 2025 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town clash.

Queen B joined sports broadcaster, Nqobile Khwezi and 2023 Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, on the pitch to chat about the game and what they were most excited about.

Bonang Matheba made an unexpected appearance at a cricket game. Image: bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Unlike Natasha, who often graces public spaces before and even after her reign, rarely do we ever see Bonang out and about unless it's a brand event she's hosting - so this was truly a sweet surprise for many.

SuperSport shared their video on their Instagram page:

Mzansi shows love to Bonang Matheba

Fans couldn't get over Bonang's radiance and unmatched style:

xndahive praised Bonang:

"Bonang is truly mother! The only celebrity we have in this country."

handiweqabaka said:

"Bonang never disappoints!"

mell.ow_xx hyped Bonang up:

"Yeah, they don't call you Queen B for nothing! LeBonza man!"

Christophur_P was impressed:

"The brown blazer/ top situation happening on F2? Oh, @Bonang, my sister? Gorgeous!"

_BoitumeloMiya posted:

"Wow, they even got the Queen outside."

DeenickJ responded:

"You know you are at the right place when she’s spotted there."

Trevor Noah stuns fans while speaking isiXhosa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Trevor Noah speaking isiXhosa.

The comedian's now-viral video caught many fans off guard and many were in stitches at his accent, saying it never left despite moving abroad:

tettehbotchway0 said:

"If you grew up in the EC, you have a Xhosa accent when you speak the language."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News