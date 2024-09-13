Makhadzi recently apologised following the backlash she received for offending the deaf community

The Limpopo singer was called out for discrimination after she playfully used sign language in her music video

Mzansi weighed in on the singer's actions and called her out for being disrespectful

Makhadzi says she didn't mean to offend the deaf community in her music video. Images: makhadzisa

Makhadzi apologised after offending the deaf community in her latest music video, saying it wasn't intentional.

Makhadzi apologises for offending deaf community

Nearly a week after the release of her latest single, Jealous Down, Makhadzi was caught up in some drama after being accused of offending the deaf community.

In a clip shared by TikTokker, space_andza0, the Limpopo singer can be seen in an ice cream shop, interpreting her co-star's announcement in mock sign language.

Though the pair laughed off Makhadzi's goofiness, it quickly sparked outrage in the deaf community, which felt offended by the singer's actions.

According to TshisaLIVE, the award-winning singer was called out for apparently disrespecting the language with her fans, and she soon responded with an apology, claiming that she didn't mean any harm:

"Many things happen without knowing how people will take it. As someone in the entertainment industry, this is part of acting without knowing how it would affect others. I am willing to apologise publicly; I didn't mean to hurt anyone.

"As someone who has been bullied, I understand how painful it is and that others didn't take what I did well. I'm taking accountability for that. I will release a statement next week."

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's video

The deaf community called the singer out for disrespecting them:

mastermindjele said:

"She must lose her job. We have our own sign language, and if you are continuing, the deaf community is coming for you."

ZukoMandlakazi wrote:

"Deaf communities have experienced ridicule since the beginning of time. With the SASL being an official language in SA, you’d expect normal hearing people to exercise being more inclusive, especially people like Makhadzi, who themselves have historical struggles with acceptance."

Blanx was curious:

"Is anyone going to talk about the sign language?"

ndux. nat posted:

"They don't respect our language nowadays, but forget that some of us are fans; it doesn't matter how we feel."

buhlemoholoholo1 added:

"I'm deaf, and this is not sign language."

Makhadzi releases album cover

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's album cover for her upcoming project, Miracle Child.

The singer took inspiration from Rihanna's cover and sparked mixed reactions online.

