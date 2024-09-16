Makhadzi Offered Free Deaf Classes After Mocking the Community in Her ‘Jealous Down’ Music Video
- The Neema Foundation for the Deaf recently offered the Venda singer Makhadzi free deaf classes
- This was after the Ghanama hitmaker mocked the deaf community in her Jealous Down music video
- chairperson of the Neema Foundation for the Deaf, Itumeleng Motaung, responded to Makhadzi mocking their community
Singer Makhadzi has been trending since her Jealous Down music video faced much backlash from netizens.
Makhadzi offered free deaf classes
The Neema Foundation for the Deaf recently offered the award-winning Makhadzi free deaf classes after she mocked the community in her recent music video.
Many netizens then criticised and dragged the star on social media. According to TshisaLIVE, the Neema Foundation for the Deaf has invited Makhadzi and her team to attend the master class for free deaf sensitisation and SA sign language (SASL).
Speaking to the publication, the foundation's chairperson, Itumeleng Motaung, reacted to the singer's video mocking the community.
Itumeleng said:
"While we note media reports about her apology, the incident couldn’t have come at a worse time as we are commemorating #DeafAwarenessMonth. Makhadzi’s actions, unfortunately, appeared to mock an integral part of deaf identity, We urge Makhadzi to use this moment to engage with the deaf community and gain a deeper understanding of SASL and deaf culture."
Motaung further mentioned that they offered her a free class to help her connect with the deaf community and promote positive representation:
"We hope by extending this offer, Makhadzi will see it as an opportunity to use her platform to celebrate diversity and inclusivity, setting an example for others to foster greater understanding and respect for the deaf community."
Makhadzi's natural beauty hailed after viral pics
In another article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's social media followers have praised her for her clear skin and natural beauty. The singer stunned fans by sharing pictures of her natural hair and make-up-free face.
South African singer and dancer Makhadzi recently showed off her flawless skin in a post that has since gone viral.
