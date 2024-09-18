Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter are working on some new music together

The producer had fans losing their minds after sharing a livestream while working on his song with the singer

Mzansi is ready to feast, while fans have already declared the track an instant hit

Kabza De Small teased fans with a song with Nkosazana Daughter. Images: kabelomotha_, nkosazana_daughter

Kabza De Small is cooking something with Nkosazana Daughter, and fans are preparing to feast!

Kabza De Small previews song with Nkosazana Daughter

Kabza De Small is enjoying a phenomenal run in his career and appears to be making all the right moves with the right people.

Ahead of officially launching the Piano Hub nightclub, the Imithandazo hitmaker teased fans with some new music with Nkosazana Daughter.

The pair recently collaborated on Kabza Chant, and it seems they're ready to give the people what they want.

Twitter (X) user PianoConnectSA shared a recording of the producer's Instagram livestream, where Kabza is seen in his studio working his magic while jamming to an unknown song with Nkosazana Daughter's vocals:

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small and Nkosazana Daughter's song

Fans are ready to hear what Kabza and Nkosazana Daughter have been cooking:

BoyQ14308 was surprised:

"Is piano going the gospel route now?"

MrThizozo praised Kabza De Small:

"The real master."

LuthoWTS admired:

"Kabza De Small's work ethic needs to be studied in music schools."

manando__ recalled:

"Guys, remember when Kabza went live like this with Abalele? It became the biggest song."

Vinyldj2 posted:

"Stop comparing him. There's only him at the top and the other brothers."

KazomboManuel showed love to Nkosazana Daughter:

"Kabza is him! And you have delivered it too well with your vocals; I can't wait!"

MohaleMotaung_ wrote:

"Kabza never disappoints; you can already hear that this song is going to be fire."

