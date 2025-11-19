A Gauteng woman shared a video standing outside her garage with three luxury cars, trying to decide which one to drive

The lady sang a choosing song to help pick between the vehicles and ended up selecting a brand new Mercedes

South Africans flooded the comments, saying they wish they had these kinds of problems, with some noticing she already had the car keys in her hand

A woman from Gauteng shared a video on her Instagram page @saneh_gagash, standing outside her garage at her home with three luxury vehicles parked. Two of the cars were in the garage, and one was outside. The woman was trying to decide which car to choose for the day, so she started singing a choosing song to help her pick between the three vehicles. As the song finished, she landed on a brand new luxury Mercedes. The clip was posted on 15 November 2025 with a caption that simply showed that the woman was enjoying this kind of morning situation.

The video got a lot of comments, with many people saying they wish they had this kind of life problem. A lot of people found it funny that the woman had such a simple dilemma between choosing vehicles. Some really admired her cars, while others pointed out the obvious that she had already decided which vehicle she was going to drive because the car keys were in her hands the whole time she was doing the choosing song.

Mzansi reacts to rich aunty car problems

Netizens reacted to the luxury moment shared on Instagram user @saneh_gagash's video:

@mnt_pfitness wrote:

"I wanna buy one from you!"

@xyzgxla25 said:

"These problems are welcome in my life 😭😭😭."

@malikahmusiq joked:

"You already knew. Saw the keys in that hand 😂😂."

@becky_million_ shared:

"Choose my car."

@angelbzee gushed:

"Tapping into these nice life problems 😍."

@iampacificus added:

"These are the kind of things we should be arguing about ❤️🙌👏 nice life problems."

Why wealthy people love luxury cars

According to experts at Motor1, for some people, driving a luxury car like a Mercedes-Benz isn’t only about looking successful; it can also be part of a smart financial strategy. In the United States, Section 179 of the tax code allows buyers to deduct the full cost of a vehicle if they use it for business.

Then again, for decades, Mercedes-Benz has been part of the global language of success. The brand has long been associated with financial stability and sophistication. Whether it’s the classic sedans or the newer oversized SUVs, a Mercedes has often served as the shorthand for “I’ve made it.”

Watch the Instagram clip here.

