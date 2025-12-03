President Cyril Ramaphosa got people talking after he busted out some dance moves at an ANC event

The video showed him squatting all the way down to the floor while dancing on stage with other members

South Africans loved what they saw, with many calling him one of the most humble presidents in the world

On the left, Cyril Ramaphosa dances on a stage and on the right, the head of digital communications of the presidency. Images: @athigeleba

President Cyril Ramaphosa got South Africans talking after a video of him dancing went viral. The Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency, TikTok user @athigeleba, posted the clip on 1 December 2025. In the video, the President is on stage with several other ANC supporters and members, all wearing clothing and waving flags representing the party. The men are all dancing on stage when the President suddenly stops and pulls out some moves that get the crowd raving.

He squats all the way down to the floor while doing his dance, and people around him start shouting and loving his moves. The people on stage with him are also impressed with his skills. He eventually stands up after going as low as possible and shakes hands with another gentleman who was standing beside him before the video ends. The clip was shared with text stating:

"On this day: 01 Dec 2025."

The video went viral, with people commenting on the President's dance moves. Many compared him to other presidents and shared their love and support for the South African leader. People were quite taken with his fancy footwork, with some stating that he's about to serve his third term. The overwhelming response showed that South Africans appreciated seeing their president in a more relaxed and fun mood.

The South African President dancing on a stage. Images: @athigeleba

South Africans share their thoughts

Social media users shared their feelings about not just the president, but his dance moves as well on the woman's TikTok page @athigeleba:

@user6143544160061 said:

"One of the most humble presidents in the world. I love this guy for some strange reason..."

@nightingalemuche2 gushed:

"How long can you go... That's my President right there, never a dull moment 👑🙏"

@akamtho_ wrote:

"3rd term loading 🖤💚💛"

@sthandiwe_katlewo laughed:

"Hololo, Mr President, get down 😂😂😂"

@esther_phiri added:

"My President, my love 💗🥰"

@user6530743049704 said:

"My President 😂😂 'was saka, was saka, was saka... I love you my President ❤️❤️❤️"

@shopallzar joked:

"Can somebody send this to Trump. He is too quiet😁"

@bazame_ commented:

"This man is good, one of the very best presidents in the world, and suggest him to finish his terms, but it will take a mountain to climb to have him replaced, he is so humble and easy to communicate with."

@user1727410418285 gushed:

"Heita, Mr President. The president of the people for the people. We thank God for your wise leadership. Just right for such a time! 👍 🇿🇦 🇿🇦"

