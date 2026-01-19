A young lady took to social media and told people her experience as someone who was a top achiever in her matric year

The lady was pushed to offer a different perspective during matric results season, when young people get their final school marks

She gave people an inside look at someone who did well for matric, but it did not necessarily guarantee them academic success

In a video on TikTok, a woman advised 2025 matriculants who received their results. She wanted to give people a different side of being a top achiever in final examinations.

A woman explained how she missed university as a top matriculant achiever. Image: @romanthaofficial_.

The insight that the woman shared was inspiring for matriculants who may be uncertain about their futures. The woman shared her unique perspective as someone who did not find automatic success after passing matric.

A woman @romanthaofficial_ posted a TikTok video telling the story of how being a top achiever in her matric class did not mean much. The lady revealed that she was the first in her family to get the opportunity to go to university. She said her family did not have the knowledge about how she could get funding, and so when she passed matric and only applied to UCT, and the time came to register, everything came to a standstill. Watch the video of the matriculant explaining:

South Africa touched by matric top achiever

Online users thought that the insight that the matriculation top achiever shared was useful. Other people commented, sharing their own struggles with academics in the TikTok video.

People discussed why matriculant top achievers can still face challenges. Image: Diana / Pexels

sinqobile 🇿🇦|🇬🇧 shared:

"I offered kids in my neighbourhood full career assessments (all the tests) and then did career advice because this is such a widespread problem."

Vee Ma’Dlamini shared her story of facing a delay due to a lack of exposure:

"I took a gap year because I was into aviation, and my academic family just never understood the path I wanted to take. The following year I went to varsity for about two years, then dropped out to join Qatar Airways."

LavenderHill to London🇿🇦🇬🇧 connected to the video:

"I relate to this so much. I kind of wish I took a gap year. There’s so much we don’t know about life beyond school and the life orientation subject is not enough."

Siphiwe Maseko argued that teachers are a big influence:

"That's why I believe that teachers should actually be people who've experienced life."

Cam-cam argued the problem goes deeper:

"The worst part is that even Universities don’t fully prepare students or equip them for the world using their qualifications. This contributes largely to why we have unemployed graduates."

