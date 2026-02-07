South African TV presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda and her husband Abie Nxumalo are reportedly no longer together

According to media reports, Nxumalo moved out of their marital home back in 2024 and is renting an apartment in Northcliff

Mdoda previously made headlines when she was married to Black Panther actor Atandwa Kani

Actress Thembisa Mdoda files for divorce. Images: ThembisaMdoda and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Our Perfect Wedding TV personality Thembisa Mdoda has reportedly ended her marriage to Abie Nxumalo after 5 years.

Mdoda previously trended on social media after she penned a heartfelt message to her estranged husband online.

Social media user @mixedraceuncle shared on his X account in February 2025 that Mdoda's wedding was on the rocks.

Daily Sun reported on Saturday, 7 February 2026, that the TV personality and her husband, Abie Eric Nxumalo, have called it quits after 5 years of marriage.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Nxumalo has allegedly moved out of their Fourways home in 2024 after their big fight. It is reported that Mdoda fought with her estranged husband over his reckless associations.

The mole adds that Mdoda has instructed has lawyers to file for divorce as she wants to end things this year [2026].

The publication reveals that Nxumalo declined to comment when he was contacted and suggested the publication contact Mdoda instead.

Mdoda previously married popular actor Atandwa Kani in 20212, who reportedly filed for divorce in 2015 after finding out through paternity tests that their twins were not his biological children.

Briefly News contacted Thembisa Mdoda's management for a comment on Saturday, 7 February 2026.

South Africans react to Mdoda's second marriage

Vatiswa Nokwabuza said:

"If the other sister knows how to pray for her marriage, family bloodline plays with no one."

Billoh Tim Mein wrote:

"She cheated again, at least no children this time around. She's for the streets."

Priscilla Malapane reacted:

"She's not the first woman to be divorced, so why make it a big deal?"

Murumpisi Wa MoAfrika responded:

"I won't be surprised that these Mdoda women like money too much."

Mpumi Masuku said:

"Hhaibo, who's Ngoma, because she's married to the Nxomalos."

Neo Snawana commented:

"She will go to the street."

Nqobilemama Fafa Mabuza wrote:

"Maybe this marriage thing is not really for her."

MO Kgadi Dee said:

"She always brags about her marriage on Twitter. I thought it was a forever thing."

Lloyd Mpofu responded:

"She belongs to the streets. 3rd time unlucky."

Billoh Tim Mein said:

"Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo, hopefully you're not pregnant by another man like you did in your first marriage."

Nkosazane Ekhethekile reacted:

"Vatiswa Nokwabuza, what does one sibling have to do with the other's personal life?"

TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda dumps her second husband. Images: AneleMdoda

Source: Instagram

What caused Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo's feud?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently got married to Bonelela Buzza James in a private wedding ceremony over the Easter long holiday.

Several fans noted that Anele's older sister, Thembisa Nxumalo, did not attend the couple's wedding.

Netizens debated why Thembisa Nxumalo and Anele Mdoda are beefing with some, highlighting that it had to do with their father's young wife.

Source: Briefly News