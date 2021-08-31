Thembisa Mdoda Pens Heartfelt Message to Her Supportive Husband: "Love Heals"

Thembisa Mdoda has penned a touching post appreciating her hubby following her recovery from Covid-19

The actress thanked her man for visiting her in hospital on a daily basis when she was still fighting the rona

The star said her boo used to share jokes with her and even play videos of their kids when she was in hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Thembisa Mdoda penned a touching message to her hubby following her recovery from Covid-19. The actress thanked her man for supporting her when she was battling the deadly virus.

The TV presenter shared that her husband was by her side every day when she was lying on a hospital bed. The stunner said her boo's face kept her going during the days when she was fighting for her life.

Thembisa Mdoda penned a heartfelt message about her supportive husband. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

The media personality took to Instagram on Sunday, 29 August to gush over her bae. She said he shared jokes and played videos of their kids to her when she was hospitalised. According to TshisaLIVE, Thembisa added:

"You are not only the love of my life but my peace too. I wish I could whisk you away on a special vacay so you can breathe easy. Lie on a hammock and just relax. You deserve that peace of mind."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The star's fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out what some of them said below:

mphodavidmakgobatlou wrote:

"That's so beautiful, am happy that you made it through."

sonia_mathele said:

"LOVE IS A BEAUTIFUL THING."

ngenov002 commented:

"Ohh, love is so beautiful."

smirazwide wrote:

"We love you. You are a light."

bhengu_mbalenhle said:

"I'm super happy for you sisi... #blessedbeyondmeasure 4real!!!"

brendamagadla added:

"Love heals!"

Thembisa Mdoda fights for her life in hospital

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Thembisa Mdoda was not feeling well. The actress took to social media to reveal that she was fighting for her life in hospital. The Queen actress did not share what sickness she had or what caused her to end up in a hospital bed.

The TV presenter said her kid called to comfort her as she was feeling her grief. TshisaLIVE reports that the star said she needed a break to focus on getting better. According to the publication, she wrote on her Instagram Stories:

"I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day."

Thembisa encouraged South Africans to stay safe and to love their loved ones on a daily basis.

Source: Briefly.co.za