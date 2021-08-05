Haibo: Thembisa Mdoda Shares She's Fighting for Her "Dear Life" in Hospital

Mzansi Media personality Thembisa Mdoda has revealed that she is fighting for her life in hospital

Taking to social media, The Queen star and TV presenter shared that she penned her post while on a hospital bed

The actress, who did not mention what sickness she has, encouraged South African peeps to love their families and loved ones every day

Thembisa Mdoda is not feeling well. The actress took to social media to reveal that she's fighting for her life in hospital.

The Queen actress did not share what sickness she has or what caused her to end up in a hospital bed. The TV presenter said her kid called to comfort her as she was feeling her grief.

Thembisa Mdoda has shared that she's fighting for her "dear life" in hospital. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

TshisaLIVE reports that the star said she needed a break to focus on getting better. According to the publication, she wrote on her Instagram Stories:

"I'm also fighting for dear life on this hospital bed. What a heavy day."

Thembisa encouraged South Africans to stay safe and to love their loved ones on a daily basis.

