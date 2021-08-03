Shauwn Mkhize Opens Up About Battling Life Threatening Health Issues

Shauwn Mkhize has opened up about battling with life-threatening health issues a few days ago

The flamboyant businesswoman and reality TV star revealed on social media that she was not feeling well last week

The wealthy Uzalo actress expressed that she switched off her phone and rested in bed for a few days in order to get better

Shauwn Mkhize has opened up about her battle with life-threatening health issues. The reality TV star shared that she was not well last week.

The flamboyant businesswoman and Uzalo actress told her followers on social media that she has been dealing with high blood pressure for some time.

Shauwn Mkhize has opened up about battling life threatening health issues. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

She took to Instagram a few days ago to share her not so good news with her fans and industry peers. Along with cute snaps of herself, MaMkhize advised on the best to recover after being sick.

According to TshisaLIVE, the media personality said she switched off her phone and went on bed rest for a couple of days.

Khizo's followers took to her comment section to welcome her back on IG. Check out some of their reactions below:

lerato_ngoana_oa_mosotho said:

"Royalty, you’re loved Ma and we are glad to have you back. We thank God you’re okay now."

pmonethi wrote:

"Welcome back."

rooiman_reba1 said:

"We thank God for your life."

nondumis143 commented:

"Take things easy Sis and be kind to yourself."

tlhogypresh added:

"Be well mommy."

Pearl Thusi shows support to Shauwn Mkhize amid Royal AM court battle

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to social media to show love to Shauwn Mkhize. The Queen Sono actress shared that she supports MaMkhize in the ongoing Royal AM battle to play in the PSL in the upcoming season.

The reality TV star's soccer team has been embroiled in a bruising legal battle with the PSL as she wants make sure that her son Andile Mpisane's dream of playing in the PSL becomes a reality.

Pearl took to Twitter late on Monday, 26 July to share her thoughts after Shauwn Mkhize shared that Royal AM is taking the case to Mzansi's highest courts. Pearl Thusi wrote:

"Whatever is happening here, I’m on Mamkhize’s side. Go @kwa_mammkhize!!!"

Source: Briefly.co.za