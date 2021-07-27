Pearl Thusi Supports Shauwn Mkhize Amid Royal AM's Court Battle With the PSL

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to show her support to Royal AM owner and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize

MaMkhize is involved in a bruising court battle with the PSL as she wants to see her team play in the PSL next season

The businesswoman has threatened to take the matter to the ConCourt after the Johannesburg High Court dismissed Royal AM's aspirations of automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to show love to Shauwn Mkhize. The Queen Sono actress shared that she supports MaMkhize in the ongoing Royal AM battle to play in the PSL in the upcoming season

The reality TV star's soccer team has been embroiled in a bruising legal battle with the PSL as she wants make sure that her son Andile Mpisane's dream of playing in the PSL becomes a reality.

Pearl Thusi is supporting Shauwn Mkhize amid Royal Am's court battle with the PSL. Image: @pearlthusi, @kwa_mammkhize

Pearl took to Twitter late on Monday, 26 July to share her thoughts after MaMkhize shared that Royal AM is taking the case to Mzansi's highest courts. Pearl Thusi wrote:

"Whatever is happening here, I’m on Mamkhize’s side. Go @kwa_mammkhize!!!"

Tweeps took to Pearl's comment section to share their thoughts on Khizo's decision. Check out some of their comments below:

@molemo_ayanda said:

"I beg to differ with you Sis Pearl and I have much respect to Mamkhize but on this case she was misguided by her legal team for their own benefit. I don't see her winning this court case, it was unwise decision they took for not participating in the play's off last month."

@sabz1980 wrote:

"Indeed, I really don't understand the logic behind, only giving 3 points to a team when the season ended, and when the other team has already won the league."

@Mmandla77 commented:

"Well it doesn't matter we told her it is not a winnable case and look now. She should have participated in play offs and maybe she would be promoted now. Anyway I doubt you even understand football matters."

@davo71701657 added:

"Unfortunately things won't go Royal AM's way but keep on supporting a dear sister."

Royal AM threatens to take PSL to ConCourt

In related news, Briefly News reported that the fight between Royal AM and the PSL is still ongoing as the club seeks promotion into the top flight. Johannesburg High Court judge Leonie Windell has dismissed Royal AM's aspirations of automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership.

However, the club's administration is unwilling to give up and intends to appeal to the Constitutional Court. Windell also rejected Royal's effort to charge Premier Soccer League (PSL) interim CEO Mato Madlala with contempt of court yesterday.

Royal also refused to participate in the play-off games which saw Richards Bay and Chippa United get a walkover. Their application was dismissed with costs, according to SowetanLIVE.

