South African TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda and her husband Mfanelo Nxumalo are reportedly separated

According to reports, Mfanelo Nxumalo has even moved out of their home and is renting an apartment in Northcliff

In addition to moving out of their home and finding a new partner, Nxumalo and Mdoda allegedly communicate via emails

Former Our Perfect Wedding host Thembisa Mdoda is allegedly going through marital problems. Reports suggest that her estranged husband Mdanelo Nxumalo moved out from their marital home and is renting an apartment.

Thembisa Mdoda's second Marriage is also on the brink of crumbling. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Thembisa Mdoda and hubby are allegedly estranged

The Colour Your Plate With Koo host Thembisa Mdoda is allegedly separated from her husband Mfanelo Nxumalo as their marriage crumbles.

According to Sunday World, Mfanelo Nxumalo moved out of their shared home in 2024 to rent an apartment in Northcliff. He has also allegedly found a new partner and has moved on from Mdoda.

Where did it all go wrong? Well, the news publication states that Mdoda has continuously questioned Nxumalo over his alleged association with other women.

To make matters worse, the blog claims Nxumalo denied knowing who Nxumalo is when pressed to comment on this matter.

Mdoda and Nxumalo allegedly communicate via email

The final nail to the coffin is that the couple now reportedly communicates with each other via emails.

Thembisa Mdoda and Mfanelo have a child together, a baby boy that they welcomed into the world in 2024. In 2023 she shared cute pictures from her baby shower draped in a cute baby blue dress.

At the boy's recent birthday celebration, it is said that Nxumalo was absent despite spending a fortune on the festivities.

Attempts from family members to try and mend their marriage failed as they came to the realisation that the union is over. “The family has been informed about their separation; many people know about it, it is no longer a secret,” a source was quoted as saying.

Thembisa Mdoda's 2nd marriage with Mfanelo Nxumalo is allegedly on the rocks. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

More on Thembisa Mdoda's 1st marriage

Mdoda was married to actor Atandwa Kani but their marriage ended dramatically. The son of veteran actor John Kani accused Mdoda of cheating on him.

To make matters worse he also allegedly questioned the paternity of their twin boys. According to Sunday World, Kani conducted a paternity test and found out that the boys were apparently not his. Mdoda distanced herself from Kani in an interview on Vuzu's The Cover.

In 2021, during a wedding ceremony, Mdoda was invited to speak and during her speech, she threw shade at Atandwa Kani and their union saying she did not recognise the marriage.

"I do not recognise my first marriage. In fact, it does not even count and I di not expect people to recognise it."

Thembisa Mdoda bags another hosting gig for cooking show

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo will once again host another gig on SABC 2.

Mdoda returned as the co-host of Mzansi's number-one cooking show, Colour Your Plate with Koo, season four.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News