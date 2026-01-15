Another video of Gogo Skhotheni sharing her controversial thoughts surfaced online and ignited a heated debate

The sangoma-turned-DJ gave insight into her romantic life and the men she has been with, giving viewers an idea of her preferences

The comment section erupted into a frenzy of mixed opinions, with some commenting on her unfiltered honesty while others questioned the appropriateness of her candid revelations

Gogo Skotheni shared details about her romantic preferences. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Facebook

Already known as a polarising figure, Gogo Skhotheni's views about her romantic life added to her string of controversial statements.

The sangoma-turned-DJ is trending once again for her steamy statements after giving insight into her preferences in men, more so her romantic partners.

In a recently resurfaced interview shared on 15 January 2026 by X (formerly Twitter) user busiwe_bubu, Skhotheni sparked conversation after candidly discussing her romantic preferences. In the clip, the media personality and traditional healer suggested a preference for men who have not undergone circumcision.

Further cementing her reputation for bold and often polarising transparency, Skhotheni added that men did not need to undergo the procedure, further sharing tips on maintaining good hygiene.

Her statements come days after another video of hers surfaced, where she spoke candidly about having used a love potion on her husband, further establishing her brand as a celebrity who is willing to share the most personal and often controversial details of her private life.

It wasn't long before the video went viral, garnering a staggering 33,000 views and sparking a wider debate about cultural and personal choices in the modern dating landscape.

Watch Gogo Skhotheni's view below.

Social media debates Gogo Skhotheni's statements

Instead of discussing her romantic preferences, a handful of those in the comment section erupted in a heated discussion about Gogo Skhotheni's controversial character.

DavidGabaocoe_ said

"This one was never a Sangoma; she wanted the hype that came with it, and now she's exposing herself."

Balmain3o was shocked:

"Hai, this woman has something to say every year. She talks more than she consults."

maximuss_88 wrote:

"She just likes to be controversial."

chapeesh was not impressed:

"Not uSkhoteni again in 2026."

Online users accused Gogo Skhotheni of being a clout chaser. Image: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Facebook

TawanaM14 criticised Gogo Skhotheni:

"She’s fighting for relevance now."

KhumaloFk threw shade at Gogo Skhotheni:

"One week she's a Sangoma, the next week she's a church person and sexologist."

IN_GA_1 called out Gogo Skhotheni:

"Weeeh, this fake gobela."

prow_II responded:

"This Gogo and chasing clout."

sjoya was not impressed:

"It's 2026, and you're still taking advice from these people."

Gogo Skhotheni gets roasted by her daughter

Social media users were not the only people who dragged Gogo Skhotheni. Earlier, Briefly News shared a video of the sangoma being roasted by her own daughter.

What was meant to be a sweet mother-daughter interaction turned shady when Skhotheni's little girl criticised her mother's intelligence.

The little girl's cheeky statements had social media in stitches, while others criticised her mother for her harsh reaction.

Source: Briefly News