Former traditional healer Gogo Skhotheni made a startling revelation on TikTok about her lobola negotiations

The newly transformed God-fearing woman, Gogo Skhotheni, revealed that she paid for her own lobola by giving Monde money

Skhotheni engaged in a heated exchange with a troll on TikTok and bragged about the things she did for her ex-husband

Gogo Skhotheni said her ex-husband, Monde, was broke. Image: Gogo Skhotheni

Controversial media personality Gogo Skhotheni revealed on TikTok, while she was on live, that her lobola money (bride price) came from her own pockets.

Gogo Skhotheni on paying her own lobola

Former sangoma turned Christian, Gogo Skhotheni, shared with her followers that she paid for her own lobola. She made this revelation during a heated confrontation with a troll. Skhotheni said she gave her ex-husband, Monde, money to pay for her family.

A clip from the live was shared on X by user @Sadmethod with the caption:

"Gogo Skhotheni says she gave Monde money for her lobola because he was broke."

In the clip, Skhotheni says, "You can say what you want to say. The fact that I gave him money to pay for my lobola means something."

Gogo Skhotheni slams a troll named Tebogo

She then went on to attack a woman named Tebogo, saying it is not her fault that she is not married yet.

"It is not my fault that you are not married. We are not the same. I gave birth to a boy and a girl while married. I felt the warmth [of a loving home]. But I am renting now."

Gogo Skhotheni then bragged about the things Monde used to do for her while she was pregnant.

"It is not my fault that you do not have an FNB private wealth account. Not my fault that you have a Capitec bank account," Skhotheni continued. "Do not make your problems mine."

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's video

Netizens noted Gogo Skhotheni's harsh words indirectly towards her ex-husband, while others slammed her for revealing such.

@Thabo_Tshisi laughed:

"I have a thing for this type."

@Zulu_Loveletter asked:

"Is the pastor drunk? South Africa is a scam."

@JARVAS_SV shared:

"This is honestly wasted beauty."

@fntse said:

"We must check on the broer."

@RefilweSeboko was in shock:

"Bathong Tumi does not know when to shush."

@Sebastian_McRam laughed:

"One thing about her, she will belittle that man every chance she gets."

@Kamohelo_Moloii asked:

"What is private worth now?"

@thabanglp shared:

"I see nothing wrong and it's none of anybody's business."

Gogo Skhotheni postpones prayer session

In a previous report from Briefly News, traditional healer turned prayer warrior, Gogo Skhotheni, postponed the prayer session scheduled for 17 May 2025.

The popular sangoma said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who signed up for her programme.

"I would like the holy spirit to lead us in the right direction. I was not ready for that number. Please allow me to dwell deep in prayer and fasting before I can pray for so many people."

