Former traditional healer turned prayer warrior, Gogo Skhotheni, has postponed the prayer session scheduled for 17 May 2025

The one popular sangoma said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who signed up for her programme

Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she wants to fast before she can pray for so many people, predicting that more entries will be coming through

Just days before her prayer session, which was scheduled to take place on 17 May 2025, Gogo Skhotheni has decided to postpone it.

Gogo Skhotheni moves her prayer session

Former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni said she received an overwhelming number of people who signed up for her programme. Upon announcing the session, Skhotheni said she received close to 400 sign-ups from people.

Due to the growing number of people, Skhotheni has revealed that she would like to embark on a prayer and fasting journey to gain more spiritual clarity.

"I would like to postpone the prayer session on the 17th. I did not expect for to be so many. As it stands, there are 389 people. For me, that is a big number. I would like the holy spirit to lead us in the right direction. I was not ready for that number. Please allow me to dwell deep in prayer and fasting before I can pray for so many people."

Gogo Skhotheni says she wants to be strong

The postponement has allowed more time for people to sign up for the session. Skhotheni is hopeful that by the time she is ready, more than 500 people will join the seven-hour prayer session.

"There are still people we have not answered. I can see that we will be sitting at 500 people at the end," she revealed.

Skhotheni further said: "Please wait for me to be spiritually fit and strong, and then we will have the session. I am sorry for those who are disappointed, as there were people who came from far. Please forgive me, this is not something we should take lightly."

Mzansi reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's revelation

This is how some people reacted to Gogo Skhotheni's news.

@FootballStage_1

"She must be arrested. What nonsense is that?"

@Jikingqina asked:

"Fast! People are not serious, who in their right mind would attend this nonsense?"

@realnorma_kay claimed:

"She is lying."

@InorAlomidom slammed:

"But why does she still have to call herself 'Gogo Skhotheni' even after she's a so-called born again, in the name of Jesus, uyanya lo."

@Sizzle_Diva replied:

"This train is moving too fast. A few weeks ago, she was getting baptised. She means business!"

@BJNet53 shared:

"I am not surprised with <400... People literally follow the likes of Mporo and Enigma."

@IronFistBattleT argued:

"Bookings for a prayer session? My deliverance didn't cost me a cent."

