Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni, whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng, will be holding a prayer session

The former traditional healer has announced that she is no longer practicing ubungoma and has converted to Christianity

Mzansi reacted to the news, and they were very shocked to learn of Gogo Skhotheni's session

A traditional healer, Gogo Shozi, spoke to Briefly News about the reason she thinks Gogo Skhotheni now goes by her real name

In a surprising move, Gogo Skhotheni has announced that she will be holding a prayer session before the Easter holidays.

Gogo Skhotheni's announcement shocks SA

Earlier this month, Gogo Skhotheni revealed that she would not be offering any muthi and consultations as a sangoma. She never disclosed the reason for her decision, however, she did state that she has embraced Christianity.

Now, blogger @MDNnewss announced that Gogo Skhotheni is hosting a prayer session. In the poster shared on X, Skhotheni explained that this would not be a church service, so attendees should come as they are.

The seven-hour session will take place on Thursday, 17 May 2025, and entrance is free for a limited number of people. Netizens are both concerned and shocked by this news.

Why Gogo Skhotheni uses her real name

Although she is widely known as Gogo Skhotheni because of her sangoma status, she now uses her real name, Tumi Motsoeneng. Traditional healer Gogo Shozi explained to Briefly News saying this is because traditional healers identify themselves according to the ancestral spirit they possess.

"If someone's idlozi was a man, they are called Mkhulu regardless of them being female. A male sangoma can also be called Gogo, provided that their ancestor's spirit was a female. And vice versa," she explained.

Now that Tumi is no longer practising ubungoma, she is no longer Gogo Skhotheni, hence the usage of her real name on the poster.

SA reacts to Gogo Skhotheni's prayer session

Netizens have varying opinions about Gogo Skhotheni's prayer session:

@Innocentstake reacted:

"She is moving too fast for a recent convert. When was the time for her own spiritual growth in prayer and faith before trying to lead a prayer session? I hope she won’t be laying hands on anyone anytime soon."

@NdivhuwoBarnes noted:

"She is a clever manipulator of our vulnerable Christian-worshiping citizens. She learned how easily they can be deceived into believing what you want them to believe, and along she will be making lots of money."

@Xolani_khabazel asked:

"Can you quit being a sangoma? I thought it was a calling, not a choice. She's definitely a scammer. Imagine being prayed for by a former sangoma. Sadly some people gonna fall for this."

@BrotherWisey added:

"Leading a prayer without being a proper born again is insane. Being born again is a process, not a one day thing. She still needs to be delivered first."

Gogo Skhotheni on why people should stop animal sacrifices

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Skhotheni posted a video speaking against animal sacrifices. The DJ and business owner claimed that slaughtering chickens does not get rid of evil spirits.

Social media users slammed her for misleading people.

