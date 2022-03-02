A local man who worked as a cleaner obtained his driver’s license recently and will now get a promotion a driver

In a video, the proud cleaner named Kimton can be seen holding his license which he goes to show his proud employer

South African online users were overjoyed for the young man and shared their positive messages on the post

A video of a cleaner who recently obtained their driver’s license, and will now be promoted as a driver, brought about warm feels among social media users.

The inspiring story was shared in an emotional clip posted on TikTok recently. The proud cleaner, named Kimton, can be seen holding his license which he goes to show his employer who is beyond elated for him.

The post reveals that Kimton will now serve the company as one of the drivers.

The positive post inspired many Saffas who shared their congratulatory comments:

Shaneel Chandra reacted:

“Nice, you promote from within, those are the people that stuck with you, through ups and downs.”

user9160102366144 shared:

“I guess this is what they mean when they say, when praying for a job also include a healthy working environment in your prayers.”

Afzal_Gani replied:

“Imagine boss coming all the way down to congratulate him ...the boss is so happy for him.”

user80053982885 wrote:

“The boss’s motivation towards him is amazing. Congratulations bro.”

PappaDee commented:

“No need to hit the guy so hard man.”

JVR Family said:

“And that is how you treat your staff and they will perform well.”

Woman, 40, who worked as a cleaner at UKZN bags degree from the same institution

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a 40-year-old woman wowed Mzansi with her educational journey. Sthembile Mngwengwe worked as a cleaner at the University of KwaZulu-Natal for a massive 14 years. She has now graduated from the same facility with a Degree in Social Sciences.

Her story was initially shared on Twitter by Kasi Economy. Inspired by her determination, Briefly News reshared her work to Facebook and received an outstanding response from inspired South Africans.

South Africans showered Sthembile with praise and blessings

KaSamela Khayeleehle Nkosingphile said:

"Power to your resilience."

Paula Bambo Seleka wrote:

"We are led."

