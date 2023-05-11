One TikTok dancer went viral as she danced her heart out to some of the best amapiano songs

The video was entertaining as viewers appreciated watching the woman bust all the right moves

People praised the woman's sense of rhythm as she cleared for each of the dance routines that went viral on the app

A TikTok video was a hit with netizens as they watched all the amapiano dance trends in one video. Online users could not get enough of the clip brimming with SA swag.

A TikTokker danced to amapiano songs as she ranked them in a top five list. Image: gracino_.

Source: TikTok

The video garnered over half a million likes and thousands of comments. Many noticed how pretty the creator was as she put on the performance.

Dancer on TikTok gets 5.7M of views for doing amapiano dance challenges

This TikTokker @gracino___did a run-through of the fun dances and amapiano songs that have gone viral. The lady did the Bhebha dance challenge, which placed number 1 on her list. In second place, she put Hwiralang. Watch the video to see other amapiano dances ranked:

Mzansi in love with amapiano dancer on TikTok

South Africans have a strong dance culture, and amapiano is a genre that took the country by storm in 2016, according to Rolling Stone. People complimented the lady for delivering a lit routine.

@Sikhumbuzo commented:

"Our dance queen ke lo.... Kamo Mphetla ain't got nothing on you honey."

user534701638108687 commented:

"You killed it miss."

freddy_ke8 commented:

"I love those moves, you killed it!! "

Naomi commented:

"Dance my girll but don’t place your bag on the floor."

desmondlink999 commented:

"I hope I see what I was willing to see the legends "

Sbahle commented:

"She can dance yoh."

Woman in skimpy dress smashes Bacardi dance challenge and breaks the internet

Briefly News previously reported that the trending Bacardi dance challenge has taken the internet by storm. Pretoria content creators have been displaying their unique dance style to the music genre pioneered in the capital city.

One woman @okeditse.ee jumped on the trend and showed off her fire Bacardi dance moves. Her TikTok video was a success, and her beauty and short dress were a bonus for viewers. The clip got over 1.3 million views and gathered thousands of like.

People complimented the woman on her vibey rhythm and undeniable beauty. Some said they wished they could move like her and asked for dance lessons.

