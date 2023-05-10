A gent, who wanted to show the world how bad his dancing skills are, went viral for a glitch in his TikTok video instead

In the TikTok video, the man is seen trying his best to master some moves to the amapiano track

Peeps found the video relatable and laughed at the funny technical issue that just added more humour to the already amusing clip

A glitch in a video of a man who struggles to pull off some amapiano moves had peeps in fits of laughter.

Source: TikTok

Not everyone has the moves like Jagger. Just take this man whose TikTok video went viral.

The gent tried to do the amapiano dance challenge, but peeps were rolling on the floor laughing at his video. The hilarious glitch in the short clip had even more people crying from laughter.

In the video posted by @_phercy2, the gent jumps into the frame and struggles to pull off a few moves. It's safe to say his attempt was an epic fail. The music in his video glitches and makes it all the funnier.

Almost 12k people watched the video:

Mzansi in stitches over hilarious glitch in TikTok video

While the man's dance skills are questionable, many people thought the song glitch made the video even funnier.

@[D] A L A I N` commented:

"The glitch was too goodd"

@_kefiloe wrote:

"I was just here for the glitch"

@DoctorT.❤️ saw the funny side:

" The way I laughed."

@Candiceontong thought he perfectly reps people who can't dance:

"Yes! Representing us that cant dance to save our lives"

@jayy__mammi commented:

"glitch was on point‍I wish I could glitch like that."

Amapiano is fast becoming one of the world's most loved musical genres, and there's no doubt South Africans love it even more. You will surely enjoy the catchy beats of amapiano, whether you can dance or not.

Afrikaans teacher's amapiano dance moves go viral

In a related article, Briefy News reported that students recorded their Afrikaans teacher busting some moves to a new amapiano dance challenge.

The song the class danced to is Myztro's 'Ah Ah'.

TikTok user @vvs_yebba posted a video of her teacher dancing with her and her peers. In the video, the educator can be seen in the middle, effortlessly keeping up with the fast-paced rhythm of the music.

