A video of a house built in two days using precast concrete slabs has intrigued and inspired many people online

Precast concrete is a cheaper and faster way to build a strong house that can last a long time

Building a house is a complex process that involves many different steps and professionals.

Viral video shows house built in 2 days

A video of one particular house that was built in just two days had many people intrigued and inspired online.

The footage posted on Tiktok by @keketsomo shows the site and builders hard at work as they build a house using precast concrete slabs.

According to Fast Precast Wall, precast concrete stop nonsense rooms and housing can be erected much faster than brick and is the cheapest way of building a strong room or house that can last a long time.

Watch the video below:

According to Archid, building a home from start to finish normally takes around half a year. This timeframe includes the time it takes to obtain a building permit, ranging from a few weeks to a few Low-cost months. The actual construction process usually takes between four and six months.

However, with precast concrete, having a house of your own can become a reality at a fraction of the time.

Mzansi, in awe of the precast house

Netizens were intrigued by the house-building project and shared their thoughts and opinions. Others inquired about the builders' services.

CAPONE1wp commented:

"You can even go upstairs if you use strong, thick steel frames. As long as your framework is good for floor and walls."

tessavanderross said:

"Do your thing we can't all afford to take out bonds. stop with the negative comments people are making do with what they have and money available."

melzie commented:

" This is beautiful. May I know how many panels for two standard rooms."

Scelo replied:

"Nikuphi nendayo?"

John Herman Van-Moro wrote:

"I once rented in one of this yerr no privacy at all you can hear person next door breathing ."

Auc said:

"No disrespect to your beautiful work, is it stable it's something I can budget on❤️>"

Source: Briefly News