"Capitec Wants to VBS Us": Users Face Nationwide Service Outage, Netizens React Are Outraged
- Capitec Bank customers faced nationwide service disruptions, sparking frustration on social media
- The issues are part of a global IT outage impacting banks, media, and airlines
- The City of Tshwane also reported internet connection problems, affecting all IT-related services
Capitec Bank customers were greeted with a troubling message this morning as the bank announced widespread service disruptions affecting card transactions.
The message on X below read:
"Capitec: We are experiencing nationwide service issues, including Card. We're working hard to resolve this, and we apologise for any inconvenience."
Mzansi is unhappy with the down system
However, this announcement did little to soothe the frustration of many users who took to social media to express their displeasure.
Netizen @fredlaw16 voiced his anger, stating:
"I travel all the way from Bloem to JHB to make a purchase, and petrol won't take me back #capitec."
The inconvenience of being unable to make purchases, especially during travel, was a common complaint.
Another user, @MsRofhiwa, drew a humorous but critical comparison, saying:
"#Capitec wants to VBS us "
@WaxxinatedDJ commented:
"Investing on #capitec bank is high risk."
Meanwhile, @DannyCat_pty urged the bank to find a quick solution:
"Make a plan CAPITEC things need to be paid and bought come on guys redundancy! #Capitec."
Global IT outage impact
The service issues at Capitec appear to be part of a broader IT outage affecting several major sectors worldwide.
The Spectator Index reported significant disruptions also impacted other central banks, media outlets, and airlines. The extent of the outage included:
Local impact in South Africa
The City of Tshwane also announced that its internet connection was down, affecting all IT-related services, including the prepaid vending system.
"Residents should please note that all IT related services, including the prepaid vending system, are not accessible at this time. Technicians are attending to the problem."
See the post on X below:
