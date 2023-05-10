A video of a Capitec customer withdrawing money from an ATM in China got the internet streets talking

The woman followed the prompts on the screen written in a foreign language, and the TikTok shook many

SA people were amazed that the Global One card could be used at international ATMs and they posted jokes in the comments

A video of a woman using a Capitec bank card in China went viral. Image: @mukona3322

Source: UGC

One woman proved that Capitec is a respectable bank and that customers can access their funds even in foreign countries.

The South African woman in China used her Global One bank card to get money from one of the Chinese banks' ATMs.

Video of Capitec Bank Global One bank card goes viral

She showed the whole process on her TikTok page @mukona3322, and the video had just over 670 000 views when posting this article.

Mzansi people said the video should encourage Capitec customers to stop forming long queues and use other bank ATMs because their cards work everywhere.

The long queues at Capitec ATMs are notorious and because customers don't want to pay extra bank fees to get their money

Watch the video below:

Mzansi roasts Capitec bank customers

@zonelaedmondmkhumbeni said:

"This is why Capitec was offline, busy le machina"

@kamo_csn mentioned:

"They give that English option way too late."

@Rumbidzai stated:

"They do not call it Global One for nothing."

@truegirltau commented:

"You found the English option after too long. "

@b_l_a_c_k_a_p_e asked:

"Capitec people, did you see your card work everywhere?"

@thapelo_ya_chelete wrote:

"Yet Capitec people here can't use an Absa, FNB and banks ATMs here in SA because of bank charges."

@de_lus wrote:

"Capitec I'm sure the line outside of the ATM was not make sure."

@musamusa1

"I wish this can go viral and let our people know that Capitec card operates at any ATM and avoid the long queues."

Source: Briefly News