A guy hilariously became creative amid floods. Images: @PeopleImages/ Getty Images, @felz274/ TikTok

A Cape Town gentleman hilariously became creative in the flooded shacks, leaving the internet entertained.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @felz274, an area with shacks in Cape Town can be seen flooded with knee-deep water. However, what captured the people's attention was one creative man.

The gentleman used a light metal to float in between the shacks. On top of it, he had a small baby chair and two sticks that helped him move smoothly. The people around him were entertained by his idea.

Cape Town man creatively floats in the floods

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the creative man

The video gained over 60k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@SINO FISH commented:

"He's been waiting for this moment, his whole life 🤣😂😅ide yafika lemini." (The day has finally come)

@Kingp laughed:

"SA script writer unpredictable 😅😅."

@8890lc said:

"South Africa my home South Africa the land."

@Eric Magoqoza expressed:

"South Africa my home South Africa the land of our Ancestors 😂😂😂😂😂❤️🤔."

@user9450231569867 was entertained:

"You never be bored emzansi🤣."

@rchrdmolefe@gmail.com shared:

"I repeat if you want to see it all come to South Africa you will never be disappointed."

@Eno Riet commented:

"Only in SA."

@tman_ joked:

"Informal sea😂😂."

@Kal-El said:

"He has been waiting for his chance to shine 😂."

@Abongile Ras laughed:

"We are cruising nicely 🤣🤣."

Ladysmith man enjoys floods with his canoe

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who kayaked in the flooded streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

A man decided to do things the South African way, finding joy and fun in a sad situation. During the floods that happened in KwaZulu-Natal, @sazi9404 decided to have a little fun with a canoe. The TikTokker shared a video where he is in his canoe in the flooded streets of Ladysmith.

