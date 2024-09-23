Two comedians in Checkers showed Mzansi how people would shop if they were drivers on the road

The local funnymen mimicked taxi, GTI, Hilux, Hyundai, BMW, Audi and e-hailing drivers

Social media users in the comment section shared their laughs and felt they could relate to some of the hilarious examples

Comedians showed how people stereotypically shop with trolleys as drivers. Images: @isthatmorganbeatbox

Source: Instagram

Two comedians humorously demonstrated how shoppers navigated the aisles with their trolleys as if they were manoeuvring specific brands of cars. Many viewers found the skit relatable, recognising their driving habits mirrored in their shopping routines.

The road meets the aisles

Comedian Morgan Ross and fellow comic Ian Young shared a comical video on Morgan's Instagram account (@isthatmorganbeatbox) comparing shoppers to their driving skills.

While pushing Checkers trolleys, the pair playfully noted that BMW drivers don't indicate, GTI drivers always want to race after stopping at the robots, and Hyundai drivers drive slow in the 'fast' lane.

The funnymen also mimicked Uber and Bolt drivers, Hilux bakkies overtaking offroad, Audi drivers staying close to other drivers' bumpers, and the infamous taxis squeezing themselves in front of other drivers.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi shoppers relate to trolley drivers

Many local social media users went to the comment section to express their thoughts on the comical video. Some felt they could relate, while others noticed a few familiar characteristics in some drivers they encountered.

Instagram user @drleonatsai joked in the comments:

"Polo is the trolley that keeps getting stolen."

@g_1900h laughed and said:

"As a GTI driver, I plead guilty."

@kp_buttercup said to the online community:

"I actually believe people push their trolleys the same way they drive. You can't convince me otherwise."

@tumisekese spoke about two things when they said:

"The taxi is so accurate, and the Hilux is so dramatic."

@michael_cost comically stated to app users:

"I’m going to start acting like a taxi in the stores from now on."

@yobutsu shared with people online:

"I guess I have a BMW engine in my brain. I just can’t stand people that are unaware of their surroundings and turn my five-minute shopping into 10 minutes."

