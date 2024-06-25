Kayise Ngqula Pays Tribute to Her Late Husband 5 Years After His Death: “We Will Never Forget You”
- TV presenter Kayise Ngqula recently paid tribute to her late husband, who passed away five years ago
- The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page
- Kayise also opened up about dealing with grief and how she was able to cope with it since
After years of battling with grief and insecurities, the South African TV presenter Kayise Ngqula wrote a heartfelt message to his late husband.
Kayise Ngqula paid tribute to her late husband
The former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Kayise Ngqula lost her husband in a car accident on 22 June 2019, and the star recently remembered her husband five years after his untimely death.
Ngqula recently shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband on her Instagram page and paired it with pictures she has of him and wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"We will NEVER forget you… thank you for the greatest gift of all: the superhuman that is Tinashe. He is a resemblance of you in heart & spirit in ways I cannot explain. #5yearsofgriefandhealing. Continue to rest in power & peace!!! SibandaVodloza Jamela Mhlathi ongehlulwa thambo Dawuduna Gundugwa Owaswela amabala wayabika eNkosini."
See the post below:
According to TshisaLIVE, the TV personality also opened up about how she dealt with grief and her ways of coping with it:
"I like to call my experience with loss and grief "wounded but not broken." I tell this part of my journey with the utmost assurance, driven by passion and purpose. Sharing my story has profoundly impacted many women and me, and I can never thank God enough for it. Only He could have assigned me this work.
"I remain in awe of the God within me. His grace has brought me this far, and each time I am asked to speak about my experience of grief and loss, I speak from a place where only He dwells."
Bianca Naidoo talks about loving late rapper Riky Rick
Briefly News previously reported that Bianca Naidoo talked about everything she has been through. Riky Rick's love Bianca painted a sad picture as she remembered her hubby.
TimesLIVE reported that Bianca opened up in an interview with Nounouche magazine, Bianca admitted that she never knows how to answer when people ask how she's doing.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za