Kayise Ngqula, opens up, about battling insecurities, embraces her scars

Kayise Ngqula recently opened up about battling insecurities and how she has embraced her body scars

The media personality rocked a crop top at an event on Sunday, 19 September and she felt comfortable showing off the scars and being herself

People at the event complimented her and even her followers said she slayed in the matching crop top and short shorts

Kayise Nqgula has opened up about battling her insecurities. The former Our Perfect Wedding host used to hide parts of her body because she was ashamed how people would react to them.

Kayise Ngqula opened up about battling her insecurities and embracing her scars. Image: @kayise_ngqula

Source: Instagram

The media personality fought off her fears and stepped out in a crop top at a recent event held by the pool side. The star shared that she was too insecure to show people her scars.

The stunner said she felt good and comfortable after going to the event rocking the crop top showing her scars. She took to Instagram on Monday, 20 September and posted the pics of herself slaying in the matching crop top and short. According to TshisaLIVE, part of her lengthy post read:

"This newfound and affirming deep love I have for myself has not only given me permission to show up in the world as I’d like to, but it has also automatically given the universe and her people the permission to love me back, just as I am."

Social media users took to her comment section to compliment her for slaying in the crop top. Check out some of their reactions below:

aviwecengimbo_venge said:

"You look gorgeous hun."

luh_cele_maiwashe wrote:

"Beautiful babes...I love you, so courageous."

ncumysa commented:

"Yaaaas momma. I love the outfit. You look so beautiful."

lulu_hela said:

"You look absolutely beautiful. Wena ne outfit yakho."

zandzi_13 added:

"Babe you looked gorgeous in this outfit and u made the outfit even more beautiful with your beautiful self."

Kayise Ngqula praises her son's nanny

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kayise Ngqula took to social media to praise her son's nanny. The TV presenter and actress expressed how the nanny, who she only identified as Ncumisa, "endlessly" loves her son Zuko.

The gorgeous Kayise said Ncumisa sacrifices her time with her own children "just to take care of mine". On Mothers' Day, Kayise shared beautiful pics of her, Ncumisa and Zuko enjoying a picnic on the lawn.

Kayise became a widow when she lost her loving hubby and baby daddy, Farai Sibanda, in a car accident in June, 2019.

Source: Briefly.co.za