The controversial music executive Nota Baloyi shared that he is attracted to Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma

The star mentioned on his Twitter (X) page that he has a type, and it's foreign girls

Many fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section, reacting to his tweet

Nothing will ever pass the controversial Nota Baloyi on social media. He has stated who he is attracted to.

Nota Baloyi says his type is Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma

After his divorce was finalised, the music executive Nota Baloyi looked like he was single and ready to mingle, and he made it known on social media what his type is.

Recently, the star made it known that he is attracted to Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma and that foreign girls are his go-to type, and he is willing to die for them on his Twitter (X) page.

He tweeted:

"I have a type… Foreign is the hill I’ll die on, I’m sorry!"

Fans respond to Nota's tweet

Shortly after the star shared that he is attracted to Vanessa Chidimma, many fans and followers of Nota Baloyi reacted to the news. See some of the comments below:

@destinyzee questioned:

"Nota where is your Patriotism?"

@ChrisExcel102 commented:

"My goat after being dribbled by foreign girls."

@StHonorable said:

"You haven't learnt anything from Berita saga neh? This time around you'll cry like an ambulance, watch the space!"

@Anele5151 commented:

"You obviously didn't learn anything, this one will scam you."

@Darrylmic1 responded:

"You must change the flavour every now and then."

@MYKAPTENI replied:

"A wise man learns from his own mistakes....seems like you did learn anything from your ex wife!"

