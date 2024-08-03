Tatjana Smith, a recent gold medalist at the 2024 Olympics while swimming for South Africa was compared to Miss SA finalist Chidinma Adetshina

Online users discussed the difference in treatment between Tatjana Smith and Chidinma Adetshina, both of who non-South African ethnicities

Chidinma Adetshina has faced much vitriol on social media for being half-Nigerian, while Tatjana Smith has been showered with love despite her Dutch ethnicity

Tatjana Smith had the country celebrating after she won a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris. On the other hand, Chidinma Adetshina's half-Nigerian and Mozambique roots have come under fire, and she entered Miss South Africa and became a finalist.

Tatjana Smith and Miss SA finalist Chidinma Adetshina's nationalities came under scrutiny. Image: Instagram / @chichi_vanessa / Oscar J. Barroso

Both Tatjana Smith and Chidinma Adetshina have foreign ethnicities, but people realised that one is being celebrated. Pepps was divided over the Tatjana Smith and Chidinma Adetshina comparisons.

Tatjana Smith vs Chidinma Adetshina

Amid the controversy of whether Miss South Africa finalist Chidinma Adetshina should run for Miss SA because she's half Nigerian, some have compared her to Tatjana Smith. Both women were born in South Africa, but they are parents who have foreign backgrounds. According to Daily Maverick, Tatjana's father was born in the Netherlands.

SA debates Tatjana Smith and Chidinma Adetshina

Peeps were split about Chidnma. Some insisted that Tatiana grew up in South Africa and deserved to be called South African while, speculating that Chidinma didn't.

@joy_zelda was team Tatjana:

"Tatjana Smith parents are born in South Africa, She is born in South Africa,She is a South African by rights 🫶 Her Grandparents are born in South Africa,Let's celebrate one of our own not Chidimma an Nigerian who don't belong here in SA."

@HoodEnergyyy said:

"Tatjana Schoenmaker is a South African professional swimmer . She was born in South Africa 🇿🇦 but her dad is from Netherlands. It’s not about Chidinma, y’all hate the fact that her father is Nigerian."

@kefilwemello commented:

"So our gold medalist Tatjana Smith who’s parents are from the Netherlands and UK is celebrated by all South Africans ( I for one am super proud of her ) 4her exceptional performance but chidimma adetshina who’s parents are from Nigeria and Mozambique is being boycotted #Chidimma"

@KhanyisaniNtul4 wrote:

"I have defended I think she qualifies via identity to enter missSA. I was disappointed when her Instagram had two flags but not SA one unless it was manipulated by haters. I stopped arguing for her when I saw that, anyone presenting the country should love it."

@NwabisaNtanjana argued:

"She's being boycotted because shes not a South African, for one to be a South African needs to at least have one parent who is a South African or if they are both foreigners the child needs to stay in South Africa until they're 18 years old only then they'll became South Africans."

@Poppy34911663 added:

"Maybe South Africans don't want to be told how to choose."

@jessiecome1 agreeD:

"The problem is that she and her family lied."

Petition against Miss SA finalist Chidinma taken down, SA upset

Briefly News previously reported that Chidinma Adetshina caused uproar on social media when she entered Miss South Africa. The beauty pageant competitor is the daughter to a Nigerian father and a South African mom with Mozambican roots.

South Africans have expressed that they are uncomfortable with Chidinma Adetshina's participation in Miss South Africa 2024. Some have taken extra steps to ensure that their voices are heard by Miss South Africa.

A now-removed petition started on Change,org, was aimed at disqualifying Chidinma Adetshina from running for Miss South Africa because of her nationality. According to The South African, the petition had garnered over 3,000 signatures before it was removed for unclear reasons.

