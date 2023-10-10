Mzansi TV icon Claire Mawisa celebrated her 45th birthday recently

The star posted a makeup-free picture on Instagram, saying she has turned a year old

Her friends and fans wished her a happy birthday, while others were stunned by how young she looked

Claire Mawisa turned 45 years old and is looking younger than ever. Image: @clairemawisa

Source: Instagram

Birthday wishes are in store for the ever-so-gorgeous TV personality, Claire Mawisa, who just turned a year old.

Claire Mawisa turns 45

Many celebrities and media personalities have been celebrating their birthdays lately, for instance, Busta 929 celebrated his 31st birthday in style last month.

Just last week on Friday, 6 October, Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter also celebrated her 23rd birthday, and now the iconic Claire celebrates hers looking younger than ever.

The star has turned 45, shocking many peeps online as they discovered her age. Claire posted on her Instagram timeline a picture of her makeup-free and captioned it:

“45.”

Check out the post below:

Claire stuns netizens with her young looks

Shortly after the star posted the pic, fans and friends flooded her comment section with birthday wishes, while on the other hand, others were stunned by how she looked younger than her age. Check out some of the comments below:

Davidkau wrote:

"Oh wow! You know I remember you from UCT. Wow wow wow!!! Cosmopolitan cover! If you know you know. Happy Birthday, and Welcome to 45!"

@ThiboTalk responded:

"The South African TV presenter does not look a day over 30! She is a natural beauty!"

@Sipha_Kema said:

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful lady, a fave of mine."

Zandisilenhlapo replied:

"Happy 24th birthday darling. Okay, okay, maybe 25."

Ndinguyemagaba replied:

"Looking 25. Happy birthday."

Mputled responded:

"Happiest birthday, my gorgeous @clairemawisa! May God bless you and prosper you! Keep doing what you are doing with excellence! Stay forever beautiful."

Modiane77 said:

"What's your secret to staying fabulous?"

Source: Briefly News