Four suspected zama zamas were arrested for illegal mining at an abandoned shaft in Atok, Limpopo

The police officers confiscated mining equipment found at the scene which included eight generators

South African citizens on social media praised the provincial cops for cracking down on the illegal operation

The police cracked down on zama zamas during a raid. Image: Fani Mahuntsi and Morapedi Mashashe

LIMPOPO - At an abandoned mining shaft in Atok, Sekhukhune, four individuals suspected of illegal mining were apprehended.

Illegal mining bust

According to Malesela Ledwaba, a police spokesperson, law enforcement officers discovered the group engaging in unauthorised mining activities.

Police seize mining equipment

The police seized items including eight generators, eleven jackhammers, and a single water pump; these materials were linked to the illegal operation, reported SABCNews.

Ledwaba stated that the accused will face charges to be heard at the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court. He added:

“It is alleged that police arrived at the old mining shaft and found a group of people at Atok illegally mining. The suspects dispersed in different directions and as a result, four suspects were arrested for illegal mining and police confiscated the mining equipment.”

SA rejoices over zama zamas arrest

Owen Makina suggested:

"Black people need to be empowered give them permits to mine legally."

Rheinhard Silima stated:

"No sentence on it afterwards."

Lindelani Ndima commented:

"That's the only time we hear about them being arrested but we never heard if they're sentenced or released after a few hours."

MXoh Makhoba added:

"Malema's favourite people, illegal immigrants."

Hennie Grundling wrote:

"Lock them up for life."

Prince Peter asked:

"Why are they always black? That's what Melama wants to change."

Luvuyo M Mkrweqane wrote:

Let the mines benefit the people. Not big countries who spit on us like we are not humans who deserve money from our land and our mines. We are poor in SA and we have everything to enrich other nations why?"

Riverlea zama zamas accuse police of targeting “workers” and not kingpins of illegal mining operation

In another article, Briefly News reported that suspected illegal miners arrested in the Zimimpilo informal settlement next to Riverlea, Johannesburg, have accused authorities of targeting zama zamas.

