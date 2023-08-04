Alleged zama zamas have criticised the police for only focusing on arresting pawns in the Riverlea illegal mining operation

Three suspected illegal miners were arrested during a raid of the Zimimpilo informal settlement in Johannesburg

The police ministry has announced that over 100 illegal miners have been arrested by the specialised units deployed in the area

JOHANNESBURG - Suspected illegal miners arrested in the Zimimpilo Informal settlement next to Riverlea, Johannesburg, have accused the authorities of targeting zama zamas.

A suspected illegal miner arrested by police has accused SAPS of targeting workers while letting the kingpins go free. Image: @SAPoliceService & Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Three men were arrested, on Thursday, 3 August, after emerging from a hole that police had previously closed during an operation to curb illegal mining activities in Riverlea.

Zama zama insists he is only a foot soldier

One of the zama zama harshly criticised the police claiming they were not going after the masterminds of the illegal mining operation even though their identities were known, News24 reported.

Speaking to the media shortly after he was placed in handcuffs, the man said that the people arrested were just small fish working to put food on the table for their families.

The illegal miners said:

“Those for whom we work are not arrested. They are known, and the police don't catch them.”

Specialised police task force tackles illegal mining in Riverlea

Police descended on the area earlier this week after protests broke out in the aftermath of a deadly shootout that resulted in the deaths of four suspected illegal miners and one Riverlea resident on Saturday, 29 July.

Following through on Police Minister Bheki Cele's promise, additional police resources and specialised units were deployed to the area to address the issue.

The police said the number of zama zama rounded up in the operation has soared to over 100, and the police have continued monitoring the area, EWN reported.

Minister Cele praised the specialised units for delivering results and said there were operations being carried out in other parts of South Africa to target illegal mining.

SAPS’ fight against illegal mining in Joburg hit by major setback as Zama Zamas reopen holes in Riverlea

In another story, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service’s fight against illegal mining in Riverlea, Johannesburg, has been struck by complications.

To stop violent clashes between rival gangs and root out zama zamas in the area, the police’s specialised units flattened areas in the Zamimpilo informal settlement, a hideout for illegal miners. The authorities also closed mine shafts.

It didn't take long for illegal miners to return to the area after police left and reopen the holes that had been closed, News24 reported.

