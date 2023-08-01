Police Minister Bheki Cele is blaming the extreme violence in Riverlea on illegal miners from Lesotho

Cele addressed community members after protests broke out, with community members demanding increased security

Despite promises from Cele to deal with the issue, residents report that there has been no noticeable increase in police presence

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has blamed the extreme violence seen in Riverlea on illegal miners (zama zamas) from neighbouring country Lesotho.

Riverlea community members were promised extra security by Police Minister Bheki Cele. Images: Edrea du Toit & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Rival zama zama gangs engaged in a gunfight over the weekend, leading to five fatalities. Community members protested against illegal mining following the incident, calling for the government to increase security in the area.

Bheki Cele addresses Riverlea residents

Speaking to Riverlea residents on Monday, 31 July, Cele explained that the illegal miners were from Lesotho and he has communicated with the Lesotho government, reports SABC News.

"I have met the Minister of Police in Lesotho, not once, to raise the issues. Because most of the people that are causing trouble here are the Ba-Sotho," said Cele.

The police minister made promises to the community and said that police needed to create a safe space for Riverlea residents. Cele promised residents that the police would deal with illegal miners.

Riverlea residents accuse Police Minister Bheki Cele of not keeping promises

Despite Cele's promise to send a specialised team to Riverlea to deal with illegal mining, residents said on Tuesday that they did not see increased police presence in the area.

Speaking to eNCA, community activist Ishmil Van Wyk said a tactical response team and amaberete were not deployed in the area as promised by Cele.

Van Wyk explained that the zama zamas were still roaming the area as usual.

Lesotho admits its ailing economy contributes to illegal mining in SA following death of 31 Basotho zama zamas

Briefly News previously reported that the death of 31 Bashoto illegal miners at an abandoned Welkom mine has caused some diplomatic tensions between South Africa and Lesotho.

The incident led to Lesotho's Foreign Affairs Minister Lejone Mpotjoane conceding that the state of the country's economy is contributing to widespread illegal mining in South Africa.

Mpatjoane said that the Basotho government was aware of some of their citizens' exploits in SA but wholeheartedly indicated that the government doesn't condone illegal activity, EWN reported.

