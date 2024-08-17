Bonang Matheba's current life partner, David Phume, is facing allegations that he owes a lot of money

Bonang Matheba's rumoured bf David Phume allegedly owes R300k which he avoided for six years. Image: @X / @MDNnewss / Getty Images / John Phillips

The allegations against David Phume became attached to Bonang Matheba's name on social media. Bonang Matheba became a hot topic on X because of the accusations against David Phume, and her supporters criticised the online user.

Bonang Matheba's bf David Phume accused of dodging payments

An online user on X @Sanelenkosixx, posted a digital print article from The Star detailing that David Phume owes him R300,000 and is not paid back after six years. In the article, David denied owing any money, saying he was being extorted. The online user also posted a document regarding the debt dated 30 January 2024See the post below:

David Phume'ss scandal gets Bonang Matheba involved

David's relationship with Bonang made some netizens associate the accusations with the iconic presenter. Fans defended Bonang, saying she should not have been mentioned in the post about David. Read comments from netizens below:

@mhlangathobeka1 exclaimed:

"@bonang run malurv."

@S_Phola__ said:

"Once these folks start dating these baddies, it's scandal after scandal."

@Compaqllow commented:

"I hope he won’t scam the queen."

@zimkhitha4 wrote:

"Should have kept him private."

@KairaIman18 was amazed:

"Are Phume and Bonang really dating as in really together? I thought it was one of those rumours, yikes."

@Mamoxn was upset:

"Bantu, leave Bonang out of this! Won’t the accusations hold water if you don’t mention her? Was she also involved in the scamming?"

@Ketso28 added:

"Mentioning the scammer’s name and also adding Bonang as though he holds no identity outside of her is absolutely ridiculous. Dorothy o tsena kae mo?"

Bonang's new bae David Phume to co-produce 'B’Dazzeld'

Briefly News previously reported that The new season of Bonang Matheba's B'Dazzled is in the works, and there is a new captain in town. Mzansi is more convinced that Bonang and entrepreneur David Phume are an item after they cosied up at her birthday soiree recently.

Cake Media has been announced as the new media company that will co-produce Bonang Matheba's reality show B’Dazzeld. The owner of the company is none other than Bonang Matheba's rumoured boyfriend, David Phume.

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the show will be broadcast on S3 (formerly SABC 3).

