Khosi Twala's Twitter followers are going above and beyond to show their unwavering support for the Big Brother Titans winner

The star, who became a millionaire after scooping the $100 000 prize money during the just-ended reality show, was gifted another R100 000

Khosi took to her social media pages to thank her followers, known as Khosi Reigns, for supporting her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Big Brother Titans winner's fans are doing the absolute most. Khosi Twala recently revealed that her devoted fans joined funds and surprised her with a R100 000 cheque.

'Big Brother Titans' star Khosi Twala received R100 000 from her fans. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala's followers are still rallying behind their fav even after leaving the Big Brother Titans show with over R1 million.

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala's Twitter fans gift star with R100K

It's no secret that Khosi Twala was one of the most loved Big Brother Titans housemates. The stunner trended every day as her fans showed her support online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Khosi Reigns' support for their queen did not end on social media. They are also coming through for her even after winning the show.

According to Kaya959, Khosi Twala's Twitter fans surprised the Big Brother Titans winner with a whopping R100 000.

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala grateful to her fans for their support

Taking to her Instagram page, Khosi flaunted the huge cheque she received from her fans and expressed gratitude. She said she had received overwhelming support since leaving the house. She said:

"Ever since I came out of the Big Brother House, I feel like life is just one long dream. I promise you! I’m making this video for all the “Khosi Reigns” for your commitment to me.

"Thank you so much for the R100 000 and the commitment. Like, the way you guys want to make me happy because I think you see and you can imagine what I go through."

Big Brother Titans: Khosi Twala celebrates winning R1.7M cash prize with amapiano dance, video gets 2M views

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Big Brother Titans show has wrapped up, and housemates are acclimatising to everyday life again. The competition winner, Khosi Twala, did not waste any time and hopped on TikTok after not having access to social media for 78 days.

Khosi performed an amapiano dance challenge and nailed it in her winning green dress and high heels. More than two million people watched her vibey video on the TikTok page @bbtitans_official, proving the popularity Khosi has gained from the reality show.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News