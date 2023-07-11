Reality TV star Khanyi Mbau has been revealed as the host for the second annual Basadi in Music Awards

The much-anticipated awards ceremony dedicated to recognising the best in the music industry will be taking place on 12 August at the Joburg Theatre

Khanyi Mbau said the ceremony is a great space to celebrate female musicians dominating in the male-driven space

Khanyi Mbau says watch the space as she has more exciting ventures up her sleeves. Image: @mbaureloaded.

Source: Instagram

Viewers are just counting down the days till the second annual Basadi in Music Awards takes place.

The anxiously awaited ceremony will be held at the Joburg Theatre on 12 August, and the OG in SA entertainment, Khanyi Mbau, will be hosting.

Khanyi Mbau to host the BIMA, organisers are excited to have her on board

The BIMA is in its second year, and they have announced that Khanyi Mbau will be the host.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the CEO at BIMA, Hloni Modise, is confident that Khanyi will live up to the standards the organisation strives to achieve.

"Khanyi's magnetic presence and ability to connect with audiences make her an ideal choice for this prestigious event.We are confident that Khanyi will bring her unique energy and charm to the stage, creating a memorable experience for all in attendance."

What hosting the BIMA means for media personality Khanyi Mbau

Speaking to Briefly News, Khanyi Mbau let her passion for women's empowerment drive her into accepting the role as the host.

Khanyi said the BIMA is a great space to celebrate women in the music industry.

"What a great space to celebrate women in a male-driven space."

When asked what women's empowerment meant to her, Khanyi said it meant everything.

"Everything, you empower a woman, you build a neighbourhood."

The Young, Famous and African reality star said fans can expect even bigger moves from her.

"Keep watching the space as they say reloaded, I am not the OG for nothing."

Candice Modiselle hosted the Basadi in Music Awards nominations

Doing a stellar job as always, Candice Modiselle hosted the nominations ceremony, which took place in June.

According to TshisaLIVE, BIMA added more categories this year, allowing African singers the opportunity to shine.

These include the Mosadi in Business Achievement Award, Mosadi in Music in Africa Award, Reggae Artist of the Year, Nando's Emerging Artist of the Year and Mosadi in Music in Africa awards.

