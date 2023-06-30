The Basadi In Music Awards have announced this year's award recipients, and have added new categories

Among the nominees are Pabi Cooper, Uncle Waffles, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Nomfuno Moh and many other music Queens

Candice Modiselle was hosting the awards nominations ceremony, which has also decided to recognise other African musicians

The highly anticipated Basadi In Music Awards has announced the award recipients for this year's ceremony.

Pabi Cooper and Uncle Waffles have each been nominated for three Basadi In Music awards. Image: @cooper_pabi, @unclewaffles

The awards ceremony recognises the many powerful female voices and entertainers in the highly competitive industry.

Among those nominated are Pabi Cooper, Uncle Waffles, Nomfundo Moh, Lwah Ndlunkulu, according to TshisaLIVE.

Nominees for the Basadi In Music have been announced

The woman with the most nominations is Inkabi Records signee Lwah Ndlunkulu with four nods.

She is up for Afro Pop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop and Artist of the Year awards.

Battling it out for three awards each is Uncle Waffles, Ney The Bae, who hosted the 2022 awards ceremony alongside Nomuzi Mabena and Pabi Cooper.

Pabi is gunning for the Sof 'n Free Amapiano Artist of the Year, Music Video of the Year and Song of the Year.

New award categories have been added

More female musos are up for awards as even more new categories have been introduced.

These include the Mosadi in Business Achievement Award, Mosadi in Music in Africa Award, and Reggae Artist of the Year, Nando's Emerging Artist of the Year and Mosadi in Music in Africa awards.

Lamiez thanks mother after winning first Basadi In Music award

DJ Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to thank her mother for all that she has done for them in her first Basadi In Music award.

In 2022, Lamiez won two awards for DJ of the Year and Music TV Presenter of the Year.

"I owe both awards to my mother. My mom who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out."

Uncle Waffles, K.O, Pabi Cooper come back empty handed at the BET Awards 2023

In previous Briefly News, Uncle Waffles, rapper K.O and Pabi Cooper have all lost out on a BET Award.

The stars went to represent South Africa and Swaziland in Los Angeles at the prestigious black celebration awards ceremony.

