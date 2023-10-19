Lehlohonolo Mayeza got real about losing his parents, a tough period in his life and landing a role on Outlawz

The lead star of the Showmax series plays the role of Leruo Ts'eole, heir of the Basotho clan and herd thief

He opened up about how difficult it was for him to further his studies and how a Facebook user assisted him dearly

‘Outlawz’ Star Lehlohonolo Mayeza Gets Real About Losing Parents, Landing Role on Showmax Series

Life changed for Lehlohonolo Mayeza when he got the role of Leruo Ts'eole on the Showmax series Outlawz.

Losing his parents and having to hustle for education

Speaking to The Citizen, Lerulo lifted the lid on battling homelessness following the death of his parents. He explained this as a tough period in his life.

He lost his parents at a very young age and was left to care for his younger sister. Now, at 32, Mayeza is thriving in the acting industry, but it was not easy.

Landing a role on Outlawz

The lead star of the Showmax series plays the role of Leruo Ts'eole, heir of the Basotho clan and herd thief. They are at war with the Zulu family called the Biyeals.

He opened up about how difficult it was for him to further his studies and how Facebook users assisted him dearly by donating money.

He was able to register and complete his Film Production and Television studies at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Lesotho. Life changed for him as he also landed a role on a TV series Mosikong.

Now, he is rolling with the big dogs on the much-talked-about series.

“Everything has changed, my life, in general, has changed. This role was a dream come true.”

Lehlohonolo Mayeza on growing up in Lesotho

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mayeza was interviewed by Showmax, where shared how much he understood the cattle-stealing theme of the show as he is a village boy who grew up close to the border where he was a herdsman.

"I am a rural boy from the mountainous areas of Lesotho, who is used to riding horses and donkeys for they are the only means of transport there. I grew up in rural areas, where people would steal cattle from Zulu land. I know that story and have seen it with my own eyes."

