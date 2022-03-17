Stained Glass Productions has introduced a new character to The Wife and she is Qhawe's long-awaited love interest, Dr Naledi Montsho

The book portrays Qhawe and Naledi's relationship as a beautiful journey of the Zulu brother teaching the woman he loves to love her own flaws

Fans of the series have expressed their unhappiness with the casting of Naledi, mostly because she is not the chubby girl that the books make her out to be

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The Wife fans had a bittersweet reaction to the announcement of Naledi Montsho's casting. Viewers were pleased that Qhawe will finally find a lady of his own, but in the same breath wished the casting directors had given the role to someone whose body fits the mould.

‘The Wife’ fans are not happy with the casting of Qhawe's love interest, Dr Naledi Montsho. Image: @ms_noge

Source: Instagram

One thing that the Showmax original telenovela The Wife can't seem to do consistently is meet viewers' expectations. This week, the people are venting about the casting of Qhawe's love interest, Naledi.

After seeing the casting news, many took to Twitter to voice why they were feeling rather let-down by the casting directors of the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@LunzuluBookish said:

"The whole production crew continues to miss the essence of the books. The book was meant to represent a man loving his wife who is fat. I mean Naledi struggles to eat in public and it’s Qhawe that tells to order anything she wants. It’s about a man loving and protect his woman."

@sibusimaseko wrote:

"I’m sorry but at this point the producers of 'The Wife' are deliberately trying to ruin the story. I think it brings more traction to the show mesicasukile. Naledi does NOT look like that and we all know it. This is boring."

@Judy_M_Kay tweeted:

"You all honestly do not get what Dudu was trying to do with these characters... Naledi's body image is a significant detail!"

@PaballoMokone3 said:

"No, but her weight played a significant In showing how plus-sized women find it difficult to fit in and believe that there is actually someone who can actually love them. Naledi was made to represent us plus size women."

@bassieisthename wrote:

"I really feel for the actress taking Naledi's role, I hope she doesn't take our protest as an offence to her art. She's a good actress but we fell in love with Dudu's books and had already imagined everything. We just wanted our short, chubby Naledi."

@BonoloMaphuta tweeted:

"They literally made Naledi being a thick woman as a huge part of her character. When she went swimming with the other ladies and the paparazzi too them pictures , her insecurities, her pregnancy not showing . I’m mad."

SowetanLIVE reported that Gaisang Keakitse Noge was cast to play the role of Naledi on the show. The actress is well known for her role as Mampho in the E.tv drama, Vixen.

The Wife: Qhawe drops major bomb in the presence of his family, SA reacts to his decision to expose Hlomu

Briefly News reported that The Wife is trending again this Thursday, 17 March. The telenovela viewers have taken to social media to react to Qhawe's decision to drop a major bomb in front of his whole family.

Qhawe told his brother Mqhele that he shared a bed with his wife. The other Zulu brothers were away on the night Qhawe and Hlomu slept together.

Excited viewers of the Showmax telenovela took to Twitter to react to the three episodes that dropped on Thursday.

Source: Briefly News